Northeast Texas high school football roundup: Week 1 scores

High school football returned across Northeast Texas last week, with teams throughout the KETR listening area opening their 2026 seasons.

Commerce started its season in emphatic fashion, beating Lone Oak 49-6. Elsewhere in Hunt County, Caddo Mills rolled past Wills Point 61-14 and Quinlan Ford defeated Lake Worth 61-13. Greenville came within three points of Kaufman in a 48-45 loss, while Wolfe City edged Chisum 23-20.

Campbell opened Thursday with a 57-12 loss to Gordon in six-man football. Celeste fell to Trenton 46-15, and Boles lost to Bowie 46-38.

In Hopkins County, Sulphur Springs fell to Mount Pleasant 38-14, Cumby defeated Big Sandy 54-6 and Como-Pickton lost at Quitman 19-6.

Grand Saline defeated Cooper 28-7, while Rains fell to Life Oak Cliff 69-12.

In Lamar County, Sunnyvale beat Paris 63-35. North Lamar fell to Mount Vernon 32-18, Chisum lost a three-point game to Wolfe City, and Prairiland came up six points short against Honey Grove, 18-12.

Bonham opened with a 60-0 shutout of Inspired Vision. Trenton defeated Celeste 46-15 and Honey Grove beat Prairiland 18-12, while Leonard fell to Winnsboro 31-0.

Elsewhere around the region, Pittsburg defeated Liberty-Eylau 55-48, Rivercrest beat Maud 49-14, Hooks outscored Mineola 89-49, Linden-Kildare edged Alba-Golden 26-20 and Farmersville defeated Blue Ridge 33-27.

KETR will continue tracking varsity football results from across Northeast Texas throughout the 2026 season.