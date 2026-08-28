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Outdoors with Luke Clayton

Lake Tawakoni fishing

Published August 28, 2026 at 8:40 PM CDT
Tony Parker (left) and Jeff Rice
Luke Clayton
Tony Parker (left) and Jeff Rice

The early morning hybrid striper and sandbass bite has been very dependable at Lake Tawakoni. A couple days ago Luke joined guide Tony Parker 903-348-1619 and his good friend Jeff Rice for some exciting early morning catching. 1.5 ounce lead slabs was the ticket on flats 12 to 14 feet deep. Check out Luke's column this week in the Greenville Herald Banner and fifty other Texas newspapers for an account of the trip.  Listen to Luke's weekly podcast "Catfish Radio with Luke Clayton and Friends" just about everywhere podcast are heard. 

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