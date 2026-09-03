Hopkins County Commissioners enact 90-day burn ban

During its regular session on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, the Hopkins County Commissioners Court took official action to address severe dry weather conditions by issuing a mandatory countywide burn ban.

90-Day Outdoor Burn Ban Issued Due to elevated wildfire risks and dry conditions across the county, commissioners voted to institute a 90-day outdoor burn ban. The order restricts all outdoor burning in unincorporated areas of Hopkins County through November 23, 2026, unless weather conditions improve sufficiently for the court to lift the ban early.

The Hopkins County Commissioners Court meets on the second and fourth Tuesday of every month at 9:00 AM at the Hopkins County Courthouse in Sulphur Springs.

Next Scheduled Meeting

Date & Time: Tuesday, September 8, 2026, at 9:00 AM.

Work Session: Immediately following the regular meeting at 9:30 AM.

The full proceedings and official recordings of Hopkins County Commissioners Court meetings are made available through media partner KSST Radio on the KSST Radio YouTube Channel and KSSTRadio.com.