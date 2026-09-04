Audio: Commerce Tigers look to build on dominant opener with road test at Canton

The Commerce Tigers opened the 2026 season with authority. Now, they’ll try to carry that momentum on the road.

Commerce defeated Lone Oak 49-6 in its season opener, beginning the night with a 71-yard touchdown pass to Donovan Maria on the Tigers’ first play from scrimmage.

KETR’s Kevin Jefferies, the radio voice of the Commerce Tigers, said the performance showed plenty of continuity from the team that won a district championship last season.

“They didn’t lose a step,” Jefferies told The Lede Friday morning.

The opener wasn’t flawless. Jefferies pointed to some early-season rust, including penalties, dropped passes and occasional miscommunication. But Commerce’s offensive and defensive lines looked strong, Ky'mani Graham piled up nearly 200 yards rushing, and the Tigers largely controlled the game.

Week 2 should provide a tougher measuring stick.

Commerce travels to Canton Friday night to face the Eagles, a Class 4A Division II program with a dual-threat quarterback capable of challenging the Tigers both through the air and on the ground.

For Jefferies, a successful night would mean more than simply leaving Canton with a win.

“What the Commerce faithful are going to be expecting this week is to win with authority,” he said, describing a Tigers team capable of controlling the flow of the game and forcing Canton to adjust to Commerce.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday in Canton. Kevin Jefferies and Ryan Fulkerson will have the call, with KETR’s pregame coverage beginning around 6:30 p.m. on 88.9 FM.