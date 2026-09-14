Cosplayers gather at FAN EXPO Dallas 2026
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Cosplayers at Fan Expo Dallas 2026
Jennifer Casey, Kevin Jefferies, Wayne Casey / KETR
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Cosplayers at Fan Expo Dallas 2026
Jennifer Casey, Kevin Jefferies, Wayne Casey / KETR
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Cosplayers at Fan Expo Dallas 2026
Jennifer Casey, Kevin Jefferies, Wayne Casey / KETR
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Cosplayers at Fan Expo Dallas 2026
Jennifer Casey, Kevin Jefferies, Wayne Casey / KETR
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Cosplayers at Fan Expo Dallas 2026
Jennifer Casey, Kevin Jefferies, Wayne Casey / KETR
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Cosplayers at Fan Expo Dallas 2026
Jennifer Casey, Kevin Jefferies, Wayne Casey / KETR
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Cosplayers at Fan Expo Dallas 2026
Jennifer Casey, Kevin Jefferies, Wayne Casey / KETR
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Cosplayers at Fan Expo Dallas 2026
Jennifer Casey, Kevin Jefferies, Wayne Casey / KETR
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Cosplayers at Fan Expo Dallas 2026
Jennifer Casey, Kevin Jefferies, Wayne Casey / KETR
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Cosplayers at Fan Expo Dallas 2026
Jennifer Casey, Kevin Jefferies, Wayne Casey / KETR
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Cosplayers at Fan Expo Dallas 2026
Jennifer Casey, Kevin Jefferies, Wayne Casey / KETR
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Cosplayers at Fan Expo Dallas 2026
Jennifer Casey, Kevin Jefferies, Wayne Casey / KETR
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Cosplayers at Fan Expo Dallas 2026
Jennifer Casey, Kevin Jefferies, Wayne Casey / KETR
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Cosplayers at Fan Expo Dallas 2026
Jennifer Casey, Kevin Jefferies, Wayne Casey / KETR
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Cosplayers at Fan Expo Dallas 2026
Jennifer Casey, Kevin Jefferies, Wayne Casey / KETR
FAN EXPO Dallas took place September 11-13 and attracted fans of Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Super Heroes, Video Games, Anime, and more. Here's just a few examples of fans having fun and dressing up!
FAN EXPO Dallas is the largest sci-fi, horror, anime, and gaming event in Texas that attracts tens of thousands of people at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.