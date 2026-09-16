Commerce City Council adopts budget, sets tax rate

The Commerce City Council convened for its regular meeting on Sept. 15, 2026, approving the fiscal year 2027 municipal budget, maintaining the property tax rate, and passing several utility and fee updates.

Budget and Tax Rate



FY 2027 Budget: The council unanimously adopted the FY 2027 operating budget, which reduces property tax revenue by $118,278 (2.2%) compared to FY 2026. Key additions include $60,000 to provide free cancer screenings for all full-time firefighters.

The council unanimously adopted the FY 2027 operating budget, which reduces property tax revenue by $118,278 (2.2%) compared to FY 2026. Key additions include $60,000 to provide free cancer screenings for all full-time firefighters. Tax Rate: Council members maintained the property tax rate at $0.830600 per $100 of assessed valuation.

Council members maintained the property tax rate at $0.830600 per $100 of assessed valuation. FY 2026 Budget Amendments: Approved end-of-year amendments covering $26,000 for library passport services, $180,000 for insurance claims (including hail damage to 25 city vehicles), and grant-reimbursed police and fire equipment.

Capital Projects and Purchasing



Capital Improvement Plan: The FY 2027 CIP contains no new self-funded capital projects. Two grant-dependent utility projects were listed: an $8.329 million grant application for water treatment plant rehabilitation and a $750,000 grant application for sewer line replacement under Highway 224.

The FY 2027 CIP contains no new self-funded capital projects. Two grant-dependent utility projects were listed: an $8.329 million grant application for water treatment plant rehabilitation and a $750,000 grant application for sewer line replacement under Highway 224. Equipment Acquisition: Approved the purchase of a 2026 Mack MD series 8-yard dump truck through BuyBoard for an amount not to exceed $130,000.

Rates, Fees, and Operations



Utility Rates: Updated water and wastewater rates were approved, with approximately 70% of residential customers in tier one expected to see an average monthly bill reduction of $2.

Updated water and wastewater rates were approved, with approximately 70% of residential customers in tier one expected to see an average monthly bill reduction of $2. Solid Waste & Master Fees: Commercial and bulk solid waste fees will increase by 3.5%, while residential rates remain $19.66. Master fee updates include park pavilion reservations ($75 plus a $50 deposit), sports registration ($75/season), and a $100 meter relocation fee.

Proclamations and Staff Reports

