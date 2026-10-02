Greenville Fire-Rescue urges battery safety during Fire Prevention Week

Greenville Fire-Rescue is urging residents to pay closer attention to how they buy, use and charge battery-powered devices as Fire Prevention Week approaches.

This year’s national Fire Prevention Week campaign focuses on lithium-ion batteries, which power everything from phones and tablets to cordless tools and electric scooters.

Sylvia Peace, community risk reduction specialist with Greenville Fire-Rescue, says fire officials have seen an increase in fires involving the batteries.

Peace recommends looking for products that have been evaluated by a recognized testing laboratory, such as UL or ETL, and using chargers made or recommended for the device rather than inexpensive replacements that may not meet the same safety standards.

She also recommends keeping rechargeable devices away from exits while charging. Larger items such as tools, toys and scooters should be charged outside when appropriate and removed from their chargers once charging is complete.

Peace says another important precaution remains a familiar one: working smoke alarms. Homes should have alarms in every bedroom, outside sleeping areas and on each level.

Greenville Fire-Rescue provides free smoke alarms to residents who need them. More information is available by calling 903-457-3150.

Fire Prevention Week runs Oct. 4-10.

Listen above for KETR’s conversation with Sylvia Peace about lithium-ion batteries and fire safety.