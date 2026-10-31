Commerce finishes regular season with 56-25 win over Rains

EMORY- The Commerce Tigers closed their regular season out with a big win over the Rains Wildcats, 56-25. With the win, the Tigers all-but secure the #3 seed for District 73A-D1 and look to be facing the #2 seed from District 83A-D1 when the UIL playoffs begin in two weeks. The Tigers are off for the final week of the season.

FIRST HALF

The Wildcats gave Commerce a run for their money, but stumbled out of the gate as they attempted an onside kick to start the game, but it went just one yard before bouncing out of bounds, setting Commerce up at the Rains 35-yard line for the first possession. Commerce made quick work of the short field and senior Ky’Mani Graham plunged in for a one-yard score to put Commerce up 7-0 on the extra point just one minute into the game.

The Wildcats answered on the ensuing drive with senior Jabari Shields scampering in for a three-yard score on a 10-play drive. The extra point was good to tie it at 7 with 6:36 left in the first quarter.

The Wildcats attempted another onside kick, this time recovering the ball as Cooper Combs ripped the ball out of senior Jamie Brockway’s hands to give Rains a short field. The celebration as short-lived as Commerce senior Donovan Maria nabbed an amazing one-handed interception on Rains’ first play and returned it 24 yards, setting the Tigers up at midfield. Seven plays and a 21-yard strike to senior Brandon Anderson from maria and the Tigers took a 14-7 lead with 2:45 left in the first quarter.

Then Anderson nabbed an interception of his own on Rains’ next drive, only to fumble it right back on Commerce’s ensuing drive. But the Tigers took it back two plays later on a Shields fumble and drove the short field to capitalize with a 28-yard pass from Maria to Anderson to take a 21-7 lead early in the second quarter. The teams traded punts and Rains scored on a two-yard plunge by junior Adam Colson, but Anderson blocked the extra point kick to make it 21-13 with 2:26 left in the half. Commerce senior Gauge Erven added a 12-yard scoring dash with 5.2 seconds left to make it 28-13 at the half.

SECOND HALF

The Wildcats fumbled the kickoff to start the second half and Commerce senior Chance Cranford-Summers recovered it at the Rains 22-yard line, giving Commerce a quick score to start the second half, as Maria ran it in from six yards out to take a 35-13 lead on the extra point.

The Wildcats then scored on a drive kept alive by a 30-yard fake punt pass and a 30-yard strike to Jake Davis to make it 35-19 after a failed two-point attempt.

Graham had the next two scores with a run for 14 yards and a deep catch for 33 yards, putting Commerce up 49-19 late in the third quarter. The Wildcats managed a15-yard score by sophomore Daquan Hutchison but Commerce answered with a 4-yard catch by senior Lukah Selvaggi. With time working against them, the Wildcats tried to get past the Commerce defense, but the Tigers held the Wildcats off for just over seven minutes to make the final 56-25 Commerce. The Wildcats finish their season on the road next week at #10 Winnsboro. Commerce is off for the final week.

Unofficial Stat Leaders:

· Commerce Tigers

o Donovan Maria was 13-of-15 passing for 186 yards and four touchdowns, with 8 runs for 66 yards and a score. He also had a defensive interception.

o Ky’Mani Graham ran 21 times for 125 yards and two scores while adding a 33-yard touchdown catch.

o Brandon Anderson had 8 catches for 127 yards and two scores, lost a fumble, and had an interception on defense.