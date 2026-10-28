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Notably Texan

Nakia: Diverse singer, creative bandleader and advocate for the musicians of Austin

By Matt Meinke
Published October 28, 2026 at 3:23 PM CDT
Nakia promotional photo
Credit: Todd V. Wolfson
Nakia

A move to Austin from out of state in 2002 sparked a solo music career for the multitalented Nakia, who has since been seen as a semi-finalist on season 1 of NBC's The Voice and released songs in a wide range of styles from soul to blues and rock. He has also been known to put his own music career aside to act as a champion for fellow performers through various Austin organizations. His latest sonic venture is with his band The Never Not Now, who have turned their long residency at C-Boy's Heart and Soul venue into some recent singles.

Nakia visited with KETR's Notably Texan for an in-depth chat from his Austin home to discuss the ways The Voice enriched his career, his side gig as a radio host, and reasons that public radio matters to the communities it serves.

Singer and songwriter Nakia interviewed by Matt Meinke (Original air date October 23, 2026)

Songs from Nakia and The Never Not Now's forthcoming album:

You can listen to a range of music different styles, including his performances on The Voice, on the Nakia Spotify (sign in to your account for the full songs):

Notably Texan plays the music of Texas and speaks with the creative artists behind the music, weekdays from 11am-2pm on KETR.

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Matt Meinke
Born in Dallas, Texas, Matt moved to the Sulphur Springs area in 1990 and settled in Commerce shortly thereafter. Having dreamed of working in radio since childhood, he began working at KETR while taking Radio-Television courses at Texas A&M University-Commerce in 1993. Matt has transitioned from a part-time worker and pupil of KETR, to the station’s Chief Announcer/Producer and supervisor of student broadcasters. A familiar voice of 88-9 KETR, Matt has hosted such shows as The Late Nite Lion, and can currently be heard as host of Notably Texan.
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