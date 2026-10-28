Nakia: Diverse singer, creative bandleader and advocate for the musicians of Austin

A move to Austin from out of state in 2002 sparked a solo music career for the multitalented Nakia, who has since been seen as a semi-finalist on season 1 of NBC's The Voice and released songs in a wide range of styles from soul to blues and rock. He has also been known to put his own music career aside to act as a champion for fellow performers through various Austin organizations. His latest sonic venture is with his band The Never Not Now, who have turned their long residency at C-Boy's Heart and Soul venue into some recent singles.

Nakia visited with KETR's Notably Texan for an in-depth chat from his Austin home to discuss the ways The Voice enriched his career, his side gig as a radio host, and reasons that public radio matters to the communities it serves.

Singer and songwriter Nakia interviewed by Matt Meinke (Original air date October 23, 2026) Listen • 31:09

Songs from Nakia and The Never Not Now's forthcoming album:

You can listen to a range of music different styles, including his performances on The Voice, on the Nakia Spotify (sign in to your account for the full songs):

Notably Texan plays the music of Texas and speaks with the creative artists behind the music, weekdays from 11am-2pm on KETR.