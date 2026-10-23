Commerce wins big in final home game

The Commerce Tigers took a big win over the Mineola Yellowjackets in their final home game of the season, rolling to a 60-6 victory. The win puts Commerce at 6-3 overall and 3-2 in district play while Mineola falls to 3-5 overall and 1-3 in district.

The opening drive by Commerce ended with a 33-yard field goal attempt that sailed wide right, but the Commerce defense held Mineola to a punt on the ensuing drive. The tigers then got the first points of the night on a 28-yard scamped by senior Ky’Mani Graham to make it 7-0 Commerce with 5:13 left in the first quarter.

Mineola turned it over on downs and Graham struck again from59 yards out to make it 13-0 Commerce on a failed extra point. The Tiger defense held again and the offense put up another score with a one-yard pass from senior Donovan Maria to senior Brandon Anderson to go up 20-0 with 7:27 left int eh half.

The Yellowjackets finally got on the board with their only points of the evening coming via a 13-yard catch by junior Carson Threlkeld from freshman quarterback Braxton Moore. Commerce blocked the extra point kick to make it 20-6 Commerce with 3:33 left in the half.

Mineola went for an onside kick and recovered it, but the celebration was short-lived as a bad snap sailed over Moore’s head and was picked up on the run by senior Chance Cranford-Summers who jetted 50 yards for the score, making it 26-6 Commerce at the half.

The second half was all Commerce as Anderson picked off Moore on the second play from scrimmage and returned it 35 yards for the score. Tiger defense held and Anderson hauled in a 49-yard bomb from Maria for his 3rd total touchdown of the night. Another hold and senior Jordan Walker took the handoff 79 yards for another Tiger score (aided by great downfield blocking by Maria) to make it 46-6 with 4:10 left in the third quarter.

Mineola fumbled and junior Gauge Erven ran 33 yards of another score while junior Matthew Williams also added a 14-yard scamped to bring the final to 60-6 Commerce.

For Commerce, Ky’mani Graham finished with 141 rush yards and two touchdowns on 9 carries.

Donovan Maria was 4-of-5 passing for 98 yards and two touchdowns.

Brandon Anderson finished with 3 catches for 74 yards and two scores.

For Mineola, Braxton Moore was 13-of-30 passing for 111 yards and a touchdown.

Braelyn Geremonte had 18 rushes for 91 yards and added 4 receptions for 22 yards.

Commerce finishes the regular season next week on the road in Emory to face the Rains Wildcats. Mineola hosts Winnsboro next week and finishes the season at Eustace.