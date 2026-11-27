At a sold-out-looking arena in Fort Worth, the young Texas songwriter demonstrated a musical ambition that reaches far beyond traditional country music.

When Ty Myers took the stage at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth on Saturday, November 21, he faced a crowd that knew seemingly every word of his songs.

Most of the audience appeared to be teenagers and young adults. Cowboy boots and country attire were everywhere. The evening marked the final scheduled stop of Myers' 2026 tour, and fans had packed the arena to hear the music that made him one of Texas' most promising young performers.

But the most interesting thing about Saturday's concert wasn't the size or enthusiasm of the audience.

It was the music Myers is making now, and where it might take him next.

A country foundation with a soulful future

At nineteen, Myers has already developed a songwriting style that combines thoughtful lyrics with a surprisingly sophisticated understanding of harmony.

His earlier recordings often feature colorful chords within relatively straightforward country progressions. His newer material, particularly the songs associated with Heavy on the Soul, explores richer harmonic territory.

There are echoes of gospel, blues, and rhythm and blues in the chord changes, arrangements, and instrumental textures.

These aren't merely country songs with a horn section added for decoration. The musical structure itself is evolving.

Saturday's performance made that evolution especially clear.

Myers performed with a ten-piece band that included trumpet, trombone, and saxophone alongside the more familiar guitars, bass, drums, and steel guitar.

The horns contributed throughout the evening, adding depth to older material and becoming an essential part of the newer songs.

The result was a sound that occasionally seemed at odds with the audience's overwhelmingly traditional country appearance.

That contrast was fascinating.

Before the concert, I overheard fans expressing hope that Myers would concentrate on his earlier songs. And when he performed those familiar numbers, the audience responded enthusiastically, singing along to seemingly every lyric.

That doesn't mean the newer music was poorly received. But it does suggest Myers faces an interesting challenge as his career develops: introducing a broader musical vocabulary to an audience that first embraced him for something more familiar.

It's a challenge worth taking.

A memorable family moment

One of the evening's highlights came when Myers invited his father, himself a musician, to join him onstage.

Myers told the audience they hadn't performed together in approximately five years.

The two sang "My Heroes Have Always Been Cowboys," a Willie Nelson favorite that Myers also recorded with Ben Haggard, son of country legend Merle Haggard.

For the Fort Worth performance, Myers' father sang Haggard's part.

Afterward, he thanked the audience for supporting his son before leaving the stage.

It was a moving moment, particularly for parents in attendance.

Myers may be performing before thousands of fans, but Saturday's duet offered a reminder of the family and musical traditions that helped bring him to that stage.

Keep an ear out for Benny G

Another standout performer Saturday night was opening act Benny G.

The young singer and guitarist performed a set of original songs while much of the audience was still arriving or waiting in merchandise lines.

Those who missed his performance missed something worthwhile.

Benny G is an impressive guitarist with a strong, raspy voice that recalls Gavin DeGraw. His blues-influenced sound also invites comparisons with Chris Stapleton and Teddy Swims, while some of his songwriting carries a contemporary pop quality reminiscent of Ed Sheeran.

His original song "In the Now" is particularly worth seeking out.

He demonstrated considerable confidence onstage, a strong connection with his band, and the kind of musical ability that suggests a promising future.

More than a country singer

For me, one of the night's most satisfying performances was "Ends of the Earth," a beautifully sad song featuring a restrained electric guitar introduction beneath Myers' vocal.

It's a reminder that musical sophistication doesn't always require elaborate arrangements. Sometimes a carefully chosen guitar part and a compelling lyric are enough.

That balance may ultimately be Myers' greatest strength.

He writes songs that communicate emotions and experiences with unusual maturity for someone his age. And increasingly, he's finding more adventurous musical ways to tell those stories.

There are obvious connections to Willie Nelson, an artist whose career has crossed the boundaries of country, jazz, blues, and American popular music for decades.

Myers' interpretations of Nelson's work, including material from Two Braids & The Truth, suggest an appreciation for that same musical freedom.

The hope is that his young audience will embrace the journey.

Ty Myers has already demonstrated that he can write country songs people love. What makes him especially exciting is the possibility that his best work may be the music he hasn't yet imagined.

Hear more about Ty Myers, Benny G, and the Fort Worth concert on The Lede, Friday at 9 a.m. on 88.9 KETR.

