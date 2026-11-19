These are predominantly articles of interest locally - not necessarily hard news.
Commerce City Council Update
COMMERCE, Texas — The Commerce City Council approved a construction contract for the Culver Street gymnasium, authorized a budget amendment for employee retention payouts, and passed a second reading on manufactured home zoning during its regular meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 17th.
Key Council Actions
- Culver Street Gym Renovation: The council approved a resolution authorizing a construction contract not to exceed $250,000 for renovations at the former middle school gym on Culver Street. Planned work includes an ADA-accessible exterior ramp, remodeled ADA-compliant restrooms, and refinished flooring,,. City staff stated the total project cost of $450,000 is lower than building a new recreation center.
- FY27 Budget Amendment: Councilmembers approved an ordinance amending the fiscal year 2027 budget by $127,000 across the general fund, public utility fund, and recreation fund for discretionary one-time employee retention payouts.
- Manufactured Home Zoning: Following a public hearing, the council approved on second reading an ordinance amending Chapter 58 to allow installation by right of new HUD code manufactured homes as single dwellings on single lots within the A2 zoning district, subject to conditions including permanent foundations, setbacks, and that the units are new and previously unoccupied,,. During the public hearing, resident Rob Ford raised concerns about code enforcement and property upkeep.
- Parks and Recreation Board: Using a new round-robin nomination process, the council appointed Diana Marsh and Sarah Leam Sten to fill two vacancies on the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board.
Department Updates & Announcements
- Finance and Municipal Court: Staff reported an average of 2,391 open water accounts and roughly a 19% late notice average, noting text and phone alerts through ERP Pro 10 and proactive leak outreach,,,. Municipal court staff reported 73 citations entered in October and 1,510 outstanding warrants at the end of October,. October property tax receipts were reported at $1,700, with $350,000 in FY27 delinquent property taxes.
- Community Events: City staff noted the fourth annual public service versus public safety food drive runs through Friday, Nov. 20, with donations accepted at City Hall and police and fire facilities. Miracle on Main Street is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5, from 3 to 7 p.m., featuring a 5 p.m. parade, a 4 p.m. dog costume contest, a candy cane crawl, and over 40 vendors.
- Police Personnel: Staff recognized Sergeant Williams, who joined the department's investigations team and completed Texas internal affairs investigation certification.