Greenville Chamber’s Casino Night returns July 18 with fundraising focus for local nonprofits

An evening of casino games, auctions and community giving returns to Greenville next weekend as the Greenville Chamber of Commerce hosts its annual Auction and Casino Night.

Greenville Chamber President and CEO Shelley Corrales joined The Lede to preview the July 18 event, which serves as one of the Chamber’s signature fundraisers while also benefiting a local nonprofit organization.

“This is a great event. It’s a fun event. It’s a casual event,” Corrales said. “Our members come out. We have about 250 people registered, and they play casino games. We have food stations, an open bar and a photo booth. It’s just a fun atmosphere.”

Beyond the entertainment, the event has become an important way for the Chamber to give back to the community. A portion of the proceeds is awarded each year to one of the Chamber’s nonprofit members, selected through an application process that remains open through Sept. 1.

The Golden K Kiwanis Club’s Texas Ramp Project received last year’s award. According to Corrales, the organization used the funding to help build 10 wheelchair ramps for Hunt County residents, contributing more than 290 volunteer hours and installing nearly 270 feet of ramp.

“We get to see the impact that it has on our community,” Corrales said.

The Chamber’s annual auction will feature a variety of live and silent auction items, including a stay at a Broken Bow cabin and a unique package of locally raised pork products.

Corrales said the event also reflects the Chamber’s broader mission of connecting businesses through relationships.

“We are a membership-based organization,” she said. “We are here for businesses to be able to market their business. We give them opportunities to network and meet other businesses, which gives them business.”

As a former business owner herself, Corrales said simply joining the Chamber isn’t enough.

“You have to put something back into it,” she said. “Come to events. Network. Meet people. I promise you, if you do that, you’ll get business.”

In addition to business networking, Corrales highlighted several Chamber programs focused on community engagement, including Leadership Hunt County, the Government Affairs Committee and the Chamber’s Young Professionals group. That group recently organized a community drive collecting water and sports drinks for first responders and utility crews working through the summer heat.

Casino Night takes place Saturday, July 18, at Innovation First International in Greenville. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with food, drinks, casino games and a photo booth. A live auction begins around 8:15 p.m., followed by prize drawings using tickets earned through casino play.

Tickets are available through the Greenville Chamber of Commerce by calling 903-455-1510 or by visiting the Chamber’s website.

