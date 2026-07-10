Why Hunt County’s budget season matters more than you think

Property tax bills don’t arrive until the fall, but many of the decisions that shape those bills are being made during the summer.

In this edition of Beyond the Lede, KETR takes a closer look at how Hunt County’s annual budget is developed, who makes the decisions, and why the process affects residents throughout the county. While budget workshops and public hearings rarely draw large crowds, they determine how county government will fund essential services over the coming year.

The Hunt County Commissioners Court is responsible for adopting the county’s annual budget and setting the county property tax rate. Much of the county’s spending is driven by responsibilities established under Texas law, including funding for the Sheriff’s Office, operation of the county jail and courts, elections, road and bridge maintenance in unincorporated areas, public records, and other core government functions.

The audio feature also explains why a homeowner’s property tax bill can increase even when a county lowers its tax rate. Property taxes are influenced by several factors, including property appraisals and the tax rates adopted by multiple local taxing entities. Hunt County’s portion is only one component of the total tax bill many residents receive each year.

Budget season also provides one of the few formal opportunities for residents to weigh in before spending priorities are finalized. State law requires public notice and a public hearing before the county adopts its annual budget, giving taxpayers an opportunity to comment on proposed spending and tax rates.

Listen to the full Beyond the Lede feature below for an overview of how the Hunt County budget process works and why paying attention during the summer can provide a better understanding of local government long before tax statements arrive in the mail.