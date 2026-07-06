Carter BloodCare Urges Northeast Texans to Donate as Summer Shortages Strain Local Blood Supply

As summer vacations and school breaks reduce blood donations across Texas, Carter BloodCare is asking Northeast Texans to roll up their sleeves and help replenish a dwindling blood supply. The nonprofit blood center, which serves 59 counties across North, East and Central Texas, says every blood type is needed, with the greatest demand for O-negative and O-positive donors.

Speaking with The Lede on KETR, Carter BloodCare spokesperson James Black said the organization experiences a seasonal slowdown every summer. High school students account for roughly 25 percent of the blood the organization collects, but school blood drives disappear once classes end. Workplace blood drives also tend to see lower participation as employees take vacations, creating what Carter BloodCare describes as a “summer donor drought.”

Black said many people overestimate the time required to donate. From registration through a brief health screening, donation and recovery, the entire process typically takes less than an hour, while the actual blood donation often takes fewer than 10 minutes. One whole blood donation can ultimately help save as many as three patients after it is separated into its individual blood components.

Donors also receive confirmation that their gift stayed close to home. After their blood is processed and delivered, Carter BloodCare now sends text messages letting donors know when and where their donation was used, with recipients often located in communities such as Tyler, Paris, Dallas or Waco. Black said that connection helps reinforce that local donors are directly helping local patients.

While major disasters often highlight the need for blood, Black said hospitals depend on donations every day. Victims of serious vehicle crashes, gunshot wounds, complicated childbirths and other medical emergencies can require multiple units of blood. He recalled speaking with one mother who needed nearly 87 units during childbirth to save both her life and the life of her newborn.

To encourage donations, Carter BloodCare is offering donor incentives throughout July, including e-gift cards and a stainless steel mug while supplies last. Black said donation opportunities are available daily through permanent donor centers and 25 to 30 mobile blood drives held across the service area. A searchable schedule of upcoming drives, including several in Northeast Texas, is available at CarterBloodCare.org.