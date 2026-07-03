Prevention works best when nobody notices. That's the challenge, says public health expert.

Jerrod Knight spoke with physician, researcher and public health leader Dr. Barry Davis about why society often overlooks the value of prevention until disaster strikes. Davis, author of The Preventioneers, argues that many of the systems protecting public health, from vaccination programs and water treatment to building codes and food inspections, receive little attention precisely because they are successful.

The conversation follows recent coverage of the New World Screwworm, a livestock pest that had been largely eradicated from the United States through decades of prevention efforts before reappearing in Mexico and prompting renewed concern. Davis said the screwworm illustrates how effective prevention can make threats virtually disappear from public awareness until the systems supporting that success weaken.

Davis also pointed to chronic disease, particularly high blood pressure, as another example of prevention that requires consistent investment. While hypertension is one of the leading risk factors for heart disease, he said many patients never achieve adequate control because of gaps in treatment, follow-up and access to healthcare, challenges that can be especially significant in rural communities.

Throughout the interview, Davis emphasized that prevention extends beyond healthcare to infrastructure, emergency preparedness and community planning. He said maintaining systems before they fail is often a difficult political sell because success is largely invisible, but the cost of preventing disasters is almost always far lower than recovering from them. His advice to listeners: look for preventable harms in their own lives and communities and take action before problems become crises.

