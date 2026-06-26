Don’t Panic, But Pay Attention: Understanding the New World Screwworm

The recent detection of New World screwworm in Texas has renewed attention on a livestock pest that had been eliminated from the United States decades ago. While the parasite poses a serious threat to cattle, sheep, goats, wildlife, pets and other warm-blooded animals, experts emphasize that Texans should remain vigilant rather than alarmed. East Texas A&M University says it has increased monitoring of university livestock, trained ranch staff and student workers on detection protocols, and assembled sampling and treatment supplies while following guidance from the Texas A&M University System and Texas A&M AgriLife.

On this week’s edition of The Lede, KETR’s Jerrod Knight spoke with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension entomologist Dr. Sonja Swiger about what makes the New World screwworm different from other flies, why it has become a concern again, and what livestock owners should be watching for. Swiger explained that unlike typical blow flies, New World screwworm flies lay their eggs in living tissue, where the larvae feed on the animal and can cause severe injury or death if left untreated.

Swiger said the recent spread of screwworm through Central America and into Mexico has heightened concern among state and federal agriculture officials. She encouraged animal owners to routinely inspect livestock and pets for wounds that fail to heal, unusual behavior, foul odors or signs of larvae, and to report suspected cases quickly. “Don’t panic,” Swiger said during the interview. “We do want people to be concerned and start taking a little more time to look at their animals.”

The conversation also explores one of agriculture’s greatest success stories: the sterile insect technique that eradicated New World screwworm from the United States and remains the primary tool for stopping new outbreaks today. Listen to the full conversation above to learn how the program works, what agencies are doing now to prevent the pest from spreading, and why Swiger believes public awareness and early reporting are critical to protecting Texas livestock and wildlife.

