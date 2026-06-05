Looking forward to fall crossbow hunting

Luke visits with his long time friend Larry Weishuhn this week. Luke and Larry are about to head out to Nacogdoches to attend the East Texas chapter event of the Dallas Safari Club at the County Expo Center.

The two old friends talk a bit about upcoming Crossbow Hunts this fall. Both are shooting new Ten Point crossbows which are light years advanced from those of a decade or so ago.

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