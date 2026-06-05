© 2026 88.9 KETR
Public Radio for Northeast Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local stories. Trusted voices. 50 years strong. Your support keeps public radio free and local.
News
Outdoors with Luke Clayton

Looking forward to fall crossbow hunting

Published June 5, 2026 at 8:39 PM CDT
Luke's Spring camp
Luke Clayton
Luke's Spring camp

Luke visits with his long time friend Larry Weishuhn this week. Luke and Larry are about to head out to Nacogdoches to attend the East Texas chapter event of the Dallas Safari Club at the County Expo Center.

The two old friends talk a bit about upcoming Crossbow Hunts this fall. Both are shooting new Ten Point crossbows which are light years advanced from those of a decade or so ago. 

Listen to Luke's weekly podcast "Catfish Radio with Luke Clayton and Friends" just about everywhere podcasts are found.   

Tags
Outdoors with Luke Clayton Outdoors With Luke Clayton
Related Content
  • A fisherman showing off a striper catch on Lake Texoma
    News
    Striper fishing hot on Texoma
    Luke visits with Bill Carey, Striper Express www.striperexpress.com. Striper fishing is great at Texoma right now and Bill tells us how to catch 'em.
  • J.C. McCollough (left) and Luke Clayton
    News
    Catfish on the Red River
    Luke visits this week with his longtime friend J.C. McCollough. J.C. has fished the Red River below Lake Texoma his entire life and knows the waters well. He guided Luke and Jeff Rice on a river catfish trap earlier this week that Luke describes as good as it gets. Lots of catfish were landed including one 40-pounder. J.C. also offers some awesome whitetail deer hunts along the Red and Washita Rivers above Texoma. Contact J.C. at 580-372-0320
  • Luke Clayton (left) and Jeff Rice
    News
    Fishing and hog hunting at Lake Fork
    Luke and his good friend Jeff Rice spent a couple days hunting wild hogs and fishing a creek on the upper end of Lake Fork for catfish earlier this week. Click and learn how the adventure unfolded. The event was filmed and you can watch the fun on A SPORTSMANS LIFE on YouTube on www.carbontv.com .
  • J. C. McCollough with striper
    News
    Fishing the Red River below the Texoma dam
    Luke's long time friend guide J.C. McCollough is with Luke on the show today. Luke and J.C. first fished and hunted together well over three decades ago and have enjoyed many outdoor adventures together. Fishing has been great in the Red River below the Texoma dam with lots of blue catfish landed. J.C. runs an airboat to negotiate the shallow stretches of river and fishes the deeper holes where the fish congregate in large numbers. J.C. can be reached by calling 580-372-0320.