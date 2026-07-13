United Way of Lamar County announces the 2026 Lifetime Community Service Leadership award

The United Way of Lamar County has announced that this year’s recipient of the Lifetime Community Service Leadership Award will be Mr. Steve Martin.

Born in Oregon in 1950, Steve graduated from high school in McMinnville before serving in the United States Marine Corps. In 1973, he began his 31-year career with Chuck Colvin Ford, where he earned a reputation for integrity, hard work, and exceptional customer service.

On September 6, 1974, Steve married his wife, Marsha. Together they have three daughters, Angela, Alicia, and Alexandra and are proud grandparents to ten grandchildren, who remain one of their greatest joys.

In 2003, Steve and his family relocated to Paris, Texas, where he joined Lowry Chevrolet, now Paris Chevrolet. He continued his career there until retiring in 2020. After making Paris their home, Steve and Marsha quickly became deeply involved in the community and have dedicated countless hours to serving others.

In 2005, Steve and Marsha helped their daughter, Alicia, fulfill her dream of opening a coffee shop. What began as a family dream grew into a beloved local business that has become a gathering place for the community. Today, Alicia and her sister, Alexandra(“Alex”), continue to manage the business’s locations, carrying forward the values of service, hospitality, and community that Steve and Marsha helped establish.

Throughout the years, Steve has been a passionate supporter of local nonprofits, youth organizations, and charitable causes. His commitment to making a positive difference has earned him numerous honors, including induction into the Boys & Girls Club Wall of Honor, the Paris Optimist Baseball Friend of the Year Award, and the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce Small Business Owner of the Year Award.

Steve continues to serve through his involvement with the Red River Valley Boys & Girls Club, the 100 Club of Lamar County, Uncle Jesse’s, and Paris Transitional Housing. Steve is honored to continue supporting the many nonprofits throughout the area that arededicated to helping children and those who need opportunities to become healthy, successful members of our community.

Mr. Martin will receive this award at the United Way of Lamar County’s Annual Breakfast Meeting on Wednesday, August 19th at 9am at the Love Civic Center. To reserve tickets, email jenny.wilson@lamarcountyuw.org. Tickets are $25 or you can reserve a table for eight for $250. For more information on the United Way of Lamar County visit www.lamarcountyuw.org

