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Outdoors with Luke Clayton

Fishing the Red River below the Texoma dam

Published May 8, 2026 at 8:55 PM CDT
J. C. McCollough with striper
Luke Clayton
J. C. McCollough with striper

Luke's long time friend guide J.C. McCollough is with Luke on the show today. Luke and J.C. first fished and hunted together well over three decades ago and have enjoyed many outdoor adventures together. Fishing has been great in the Red River below the Texoma dam with lots of blue catfish landed. J.C. runs an airboat to negotiate the shallow stretches of river and fishes the deeper holes where the fish congregate in large numbers. J.C. can be reached by calling 580-372-0320.

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