Commerce Independence Day celebration returns with free food, fireworks and family activities

Commerce Chamber invites community to return of Independence Day celebration July 3

After a one-year hiatus, Commerce’s annual Independence Day celebration is returning to Centennial Park, and organizers say this year’s event will feature free food, free activities for children and a community fireworks show made possible by local sponsors.

New Commerce Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Karen Starks joined The Lede on 88.9 KETR to discuss both the upcoming celebration and her new role leading the Chamber. A longtime Commerce resident and volunteer, Starks said her experience organizing community events, including many years with the Bo-Dark Bash, made the position a natural fit. She said one of her biggest priorities is strengthening relationships among local businesses through networking events, ribbon cuttings and other Chamber programs.

The Independence Day celebration begins at 6 p.m. Friday, July 3, at Centennial Park near A.C. Williams Elementary School. Admission is free, and attendees are encouraged to bring a canned food donation for the Bread of Life Food Pantry. Thanks to sponsorships from local businesses, children’s activities including bounce houses and rides on the Bois d'Arc Bash Bug will be free, and hot dog meals with chips, water and a cookie will also be provided at no cost while supplies last. Live music will be featured throughout the evening before the fireworks display.

Starks said the celebration returns this year after rising fireworks costs forced organizers to cancel the event in 2025. She credited businesses including Solar 76, Big Battery, Commerce Chevrolet, Hydro Aluminum, City Sanitation, Domino’s Pizza, East Texas A&M University, Encore Electric, Ben E. Keith, Alliance Bank and 10-2-4 Ranch, along with the City of Commerce, for helping bring the celebration back. Residents who want to stay informed about Chamber activities can subscribe to the Chamber’s weekly “Commerce Connection” email newsletter by contacting the Chamber office.