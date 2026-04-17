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Outdoors with Luke Clayton

Aging in the outdoors

Published April 17, 2026 at 8:21 PM CDT
Luke with a chunk bass from a well-managed farm pond
Luke Clayton
Luke with a chunk bass from a well-managed farm pond

A one-one-one with Luke today as he gives some tips on how to continue enjoying the outdoors as one ages. 

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