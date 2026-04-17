Aging in the outdoors

Luke discusses fishing on remote fly-in lakes in northern Saskatchewan this week. He also invites folks to contact him that might need more information in planning their first trip to fish these pristine waters. To learn more, visit www.tourismsaskatchewan.com or email Luke lukeclayton1950@gmail.com
Larry Weishuhn joins Luke this week and talks about an upcoming Dallas Safari Club event and Luke recaps a recent turkey hunt with his good friend Bill Carey with Striper Express on Lake Texoma - www.striperexpress.com
Matt Burgess is Luke's guest this week. Matt is good friend of Luke's that has guided just about all over the world. In today's show he talks about hunting in Asia above the ancient Silk Road. In a few weeks he will be up in the Arctic guiding for Polar Bear, the only bear species know to hunt man. Look for a return visit from Matt after this hunt to describe what it's like to hunt in the FAR-Far North. Check out Luke's podcast "Catfish Radio" just about everywhere podcast are found.