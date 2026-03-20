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Outdoors with Luke Clayton

Hunting around the globe

Published March 20, 2026 at 8:31 PM CDT
Globe-trotting guide Matt Burgess
Luke Clayton
Globe-trotting guide Matt Burgess

Matt Burgess is Luke's guest this week. Matt is good friend of Luke's that has guided just about all over the world. In today's show he talks about hunting in Asia above the ancient Silk Road. In a few weeks he will be up in the Arctic guiding for Polar Bear, the only bear species know to hunt man. Look for a return visit from Matt after this hunt to describe what it's like to hunt in the FAR-Far North.

Check out Luke's podcast "Catfish Radio" just about everywhere podcast are found.  

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