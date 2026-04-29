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ETAMU honors KETR’s Matt Meinke for three decades of service

KETR | By Jerrod Knight
Published April 29, 2026 at 2:16 PM CDT
Matt Meinke accepts a token of appreciation as he's recognized for 30 years of service at ETAMU/KETR.
Jerrod Knight
ETAMU's Paige Bussell, Angela Hill, and Matt Meinke pose for a photo alongside Staff Council members in recognition of 30 years of service to the university.

East Texas A&M University recognized longtime KETR-FM staff member Matt Meinke this week for 30 years of service, part of a campus-wide ceremony honoring employees reaching milestone anniversaries.

The event celebrated staff with five to 50 years of service across the university. Meinke was among a smaller group recognized for three decades on the job, all of it spent at 88.9 KETR.

That kind of tenure is increasingly rare in local media.

Meinke has served as KETR’s production manager for much of his career, shaping the station’s sound through imaging, promos, underwriting, and special programming. For nearly 20 years, he has also served as the on-air host of Notably Texan, the station’s Texas music discovery program highlighting artists with ties to the state.

Meinke joined the station in the mid-1990s and has played a central role in both its technical and creative evolution. His work has spanned analog-to-digital transitions, changes in programming strategy, and the station’s expansion into HD Radio and streaming platforms.

Longtime KETR listeners may remember his evening electronic music program in the early 2000s, the Late Nite Lion.

Colleagues describe him as both a steady presence and a creative driver behind the scenes.

At a time when many small-market stations face staffing cuts and turnover, Meinke’s 30-year run represents a level of continuity that has helped define KETR’s identity and consistency on the air.

The recognition comes as KETR continues operating out of temporary facilities during its campus relocation, underscoring the importance of experienced staff in maintaining day-to-day operations during periods of transition.

Meinke’s role today spans both legacy and forward-looking work — preserving the station’s sound while continuing to introduce new audiences to Texas artists through Notably Texan.
News
Jerrod Knight
Jerrod Knight (ETAMU '05) is General Manager of 88.9 KETR, where he leads programming, news, sports, and development operations. He also contributes reporting and commentary on local issues in Northeast Texas.
See stories by Jerrod Knight