Greenville Sports Park Center nears opening with indoor courts, aquatics and fitness center

The City of Greenville is preparing to open one of its most ambitious recreational projects to date. Ahead of the Greenville Sports Park Center's Aug. 29 grand opening, KETR joined Parks and Recreation Director Brett Quarles for a walking tour of the more than 120,000-square-foot facility, designed to serve everyone from competitive athletes to young families and older adults.

The centerpiece of the facility is a sprawling competition gym featuring six full-size basketball courts, convertible volleyball courts, indoor turf space, batting cages and flexible layouts that can accommodate leagues, tournaments and community events simultaneously. Quarles said the center addresses a longstanding need for indoor athletic space in Greenville while positioning the city to attract regional sporting events that bring visitors and economic activity to the community.

Madelyn Edelhauser

Beyond the gym, the aquatic center fills another gap left after the closure of Greenville's YMCA. The indoor facility includes lap lanes, a children's play area, hydrotherapy current channel, climbing wall, dry sauna and party rooms. Programming will be scheduled to balance dedicated lap swimming with family recreation, allowing the space to serve fitness enthusiasts and children alike. Quarles noted the building was also designed with future expansion in mind, including provisions for a larger competition pool if demand ever warrants it.

Upstairs, visitors will find a full-service fitness center equipped with cardio machines, strength equipment, free weights and a three-lane indoor walking track overlooking both the gymnasium and aquatic center. Outdoor fitness areas, group exercise rooms and a child watch program are intended to make the facility accessible to people at every stage of life, while adjacent partnerships, including sports medicine and physical therapy services from Hunt Regional, expand the building's role beyond recreation.

The center also connects directly to the existing Greenville Sports Park, where new trails, an event lawn and an under-construction skate park and pump track continue the city's investment in outdoor recreation. Quarles said Greenville's location along the rapidly growing U.S. 380 corridor makes the facility an important investment as the city's population continues to expand.

Asked what he hopes Greenville families will think when they first walk through the doors, Quarles answered simply: "Good investment." After nearly two years of construction, the Greenville Sports Park Center is scheduled to open to the public on Aug. 29, with city officials hoping it becomes both a community gathering place and a destination for visitors across Northeast Texas.