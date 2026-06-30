America's 250th: Your guide to celebrating Independence Day in Northeast Texas

This year’s Independence Day is especially significant as it marks the 250th anniversary of the founding of our country. Communities across KETR’s listening area are celebrating with events beginning Thursday and running into the holiday weekend.

Thursday, July 2

The Sam Bell Maxey House State Historic Site presents “Red, White, and Crafty” Thursday afternoon. This hands-on summer program will feature an Independence Day themed creative project, as well as sweet summer treats. All ages are welcome; entry is $3 per person. The Maxey House is located at 812 South Church Street in Paris. Registration details and other information are available in KETR’s community calendar.

The Creative Arts Center in Bonham's July Art Show theme is Patriotic Textures & Textiles. The opening reception will be held Thursday, July 2, from 5 p.m.- 7 p.m. at 500 the Center, located at 500 West 5th Street in Bonham.

Quinlan celebrates the U.S.A.’s 250th with “Fireworks in the Park” Thursday evening. In addition to the fireworks show, the event will feature live music from Justin Ross and Deadwood Revival. That’s starting at 6 p.m. at Quinlan Community Park, located at 415 State Highway Spur 264 in Quinlan.

Friday, July 3

In Bonham, the 49th annual Lights Over Lake Bonham Fireworks Show, sponsored by Bonham Kiwanis Club, is free and open to the general public. Starting at 5 p.m. at 7506 Lake Bonham Drive, with fireworks beginning at dusk.

The City of Commerce will host “Fireworks and Fun!” Friday evening. The event will include bounce houses, live music and more starting at 6 p.m, then fireworks at 9:30 with accompanying music broadcast on 88.9 KETR. Free meals will also be available while supplies last. Please bring a canned food item to benefit Bread Of Life Food Pantry. While you're there, stop by KETR's tent and say hello! The location is Centennial Park, located at 333 East Sterling Drive in Commerce.

The City of Paris is hosting its annual fireworks show Friday evening. Celebrations kick off with the Municipal Band performance at 7:30 p.m., followed by the American Revolution Memorial Wall unveiling at 8:30 p.m., and fireworks starting at dusk. Vendors and food trucks will also be on site. Celebrations will take place at Love Civic Center, located at 2025 South Collegiate Drive in Paris.

Saturday, July 4

To start off the morning, Paws for Progress Ladonia is presenting a July 4th “Paw-Cake Breakfast”. Standard admission is $8 for kids and $20 for adults, while all-you-can-eat tickets are $10 for kids and $25 for adults. The breakfast includes sides of bacon or sausage. Proceeds will benefit Paws for Progress Animal Rescue. The fundraiser will start at 9 a.m. at The Pig and Whistle Cafe, located at 103 Paris Street in Ladonia.

The City of Greenville holds its annual Park Street 4th of July Parade starting at 10 a.m. The parade will proceed down Park Street towards Kavanaugh United Methodist Church. It'll include a marching band, classic cars, horses, local heroes and more.

The City of Paris continues its celebrations with a July 4th parade starting at 10 a.m. It’s set to begin at the Lamar County Courthouse, located at 119 Main Street, before moving south on 1st NW Street to Clarksville Street and proceeding through downtown.

Delta County is hosting its first annual Freedom Fest on Saturday. Festivities will include a cornhole tournament, hot dog eating contest, silent auction, midway games, live music, food, and much more. Festivities will be at Cooper Square, located at 60 NW 1st Street in downtown Cooper, running from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

McKinney’s Red, White and BOOM! Independence Day celebration kicks off with events downtown, including a hometown parade from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. through downtown McKinney. The Concert, Drone and Fireworks Show runs from 6 p.m.- 10 p.m. at Towne Lake Park, located at 1405 Wilson Creek Parkway. Activities and fireworks finale viewing will take place at Towne Lake Park.

Lone Oak presents their annual "Red, White and Boom!' on Saturday. The downtown parade starts at 10 a.m., with "fun on the Square" from 2 p.m.- 8 p.m. (including vendors, food, a live DJ, bounce houses and more). Fireworks begin at dusk. Lone Oak's downtown square is located at 115 Town Square.

Rockwall celebrates Independence Day this year with a parade running through downtown, starting at 11 a.m. and running until noon. Evening events at Harry Myers Park include a parachute jump scheduled for 6:45, then Live music at 7 p.m. and fireworks at dusk; Harry Myers Park is located at 815 East Washington Street in Rockwall. This event is free to attend and open to the public.

The City of Winnsboro is holding its festivities at Lake Winnsboro this year. Bounce houses and water slides will be on-site, along with concessions and a fireworks show. It’ll run from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. Saturday. Pleasure Point Park is located at County Road 4860 in Winnsboro.

Plano’s All American 4th kicks off at 6 p.m. on Saturday with free family fun including games, food and drinks (available for purchase), and a fireworks show at 9:30 p.m. Taking place at Collin College, located at 2800 East Spring Creek Parkway in Plano. For important parking details and other information, visit KETR’s events calendar.

Roxton holds the 50th Annual Parade and Fireworks Friday. Festivities will begin at 6 p.m. at Roxton Sports Complex, located at 8787 Farm Road 38 South in Roxton.

Greenvillle will hold evening celebrations with the annual Bottle Rocket Bash, starting at 6 p.m. Admission is free; highlights include a drone show, live music, food trucks and vendors, Kid Zone activities, and a fireworks show. It'll take place at Greenville SportsPark, located at 6705 Monty Stratton Parkway.

Sunday, July 5

Cooper Lake State Park is proud to present “America’s Potluck: Dutch Oven 101” Sunday morning. This is a great opportunity for neighbors to join one another to share a communal meal and celebrate America's 250th birthday. Reservation is required to borrow a Dutch oven.

There will be two separate sessions for the Potluck: one in the morning, meeting at Gulls Bluff Pavilion in the South Sulphur Unit at 9 a.m., and a second one meeting at the Doctors Creek Unit of Cooper Lake State Park, starting at 1:30 p.m.

Park programs are open to the public and included with a paid park entrance fee of $5 per person ages 13 and up; children 12 and under are always free.

