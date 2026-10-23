USA Today bestselling author Lana Ferguson on writing romance in small-town Texas

Romance novels promise their readers something that few other literary genres can guarantee: a happy ending.

For USA Today bestselling author Lana Ferguson, a Texas writer whose contemporary and paranormal romances have found a national audience, getting there is where things become interesting.

Ferguson writes contemporary and paranormal romance, often featuring accomplished but imperfect characters whose personal lives become considerably more complicated when love enters the picture. Her books, including Overruled, have attracted readers drawn to her humor, complicated relationships and unapologetically adult storytelling.

In September, Ferguson joined KETR's The Lede for a conversation at Brittany's Favorite Things, a book fair for grown-ups held in Melissa, Texas.

The discussion explored the appeal of romance fiction, the challenges of writing for an established readership and the sometimes uncomfortable experience of building a career as a romance novelist while living in a small, conservative Texas community.

Ferguson acknowledges that some people in her community disapprove of what she writes. But she has learned to make peace with those judgments.

"I like what I do. I enjoy it. I have fun," she said.

That enthusiasm extends to the characters she creates. Ferguson believes their imperfections are essential to making them believable, and that even people who make poor decisions deserve the opportunity to find happiness.

Her own experience as a Texan also influences her writing, sometimes in ways she doesn't recognize until readers point them out.

The conversation also turned to the relationship between authors and their audiences. Ferguson explained why she avoids reading reviews of her books and how she manages the pressure of knowing that readers will eventually form their own opinions about the stories she creates.

And with debates over book restrictions continuing in Texas and elsewhere, Ferguson offered her perspective on the freedom to read, particularly when it comes to books intended for adults.

Listen to the full conversation to hear Ferguson discuss the appeal of romance, the realities of writing adult fiction in small-town Texas, and why she believes there's room for imperfect people, complicated relationships and happy endings.

