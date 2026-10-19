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Notably Texan

Kip Kelly channels Texas music influences on first album

By Matt Meinke
Published October 19, 2026 at 3:57 PM CDT
Kip Kelly performing live at KETR
Matt Meinke/KETR
Kip Kelly performing his song "Let It Fly" in the KETR Studios

The debut album "Songs From A Quiet House" by Florida-based Kip Kelly features production and accompaniment by Austin legend Will Sexton, and it highlights the Kelly's love for the Texas singer-songwriter tradition. During his listening room tour through Northeast Texas, KETR discussed the heavy sway that names like Guy Clark and Townes Van Zandt hold in his songwriting, and discovered other ways to tie his blossoming music career in with the Lone Star State during this in-depth discussion.

Kip Kelly interviewed by Matt Meinke (original air date October 16, 2026)

The full debut album releases in October, and you can hear more of his songs via Spotify.

Additional details and tour dates are available on Kip Kelly's site, and you can hear Notably Texan each weekday from 11am-2pm on KETR.

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Matt Meinke
Born in Dallas, Texas, Matt moved to the Sulphur Springs area in 1990 and settled in Commerce shortly thereafter. Having dreamed of working in radio since childhood, he began working at KETR while taking Radio-Television courses at Texas A&M University-Commerce in 1993. Matt has transitioned from a part-time worker and pupil of KETR, to the station’s Chief Announcer/Producer and supervisor of student broadcasters. A familiar voice of 88-9 KETR, Matt has hosted such shows as The Late Nite Lion, and can currently be heard as host of Notably Texan.
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