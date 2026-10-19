Kip Kelly channels Texas music influences on first album

The debut album "Songs From A Quiet House" by Florida-based Kip Kelly features production and accompaniment by Austin legend Will Sexton, and it highlights the Kelly's love for the Texas singer-songwriter tradition. During his listening room tour through Northeast Texas, KETR discussed the heavy sway that names like Guy Clark and Townes Van Zandt hold in his songwriting, and discovered other ways to tie his blossoming music career in with the Lone Star State during this in-depth discussion.

Kip Kelly interviewed by Matt Meinke (original air date October 16, 2026) Listen • 29:35

The full debut album releases in October, and you can hear more of his songs via Spotify.

Additional details and tour dates are available on Kip Kelly's site, and you can hear Notably Texan each weekday from 11am-2pm on KETR.