KETR presents special broadcast on religion in American public life

A special edition of How God Works airs at 6 p.m. Saturday. This week’s program asks what the nation’s founders actually meant by separating church and state, and whether religion belongs in public life at all. The discussion considers whether faith should be kept out of policy debates entirely or whether it can serve a role in protecting freedom and the pursuit of happiness for everyone.

The broadcast also traces how the common public understanding of religion’s place in society has evolved from the founding generation’s rigorous debates, to the questions voters face today, as they prepare to vote in the ongoing U.S. midterm elections.

Listeners will hear from two guests. David French is a New York Times opinion columnist, a senior fellow of the Trinity Forum, and a former senior editor for The Dispatch and staff writer for National Review. Jeffrey Rosen is CEO Emeritus of the National Constitution Center, a professor of law at George Washington University Law School, and a contributing editor for The Atlantic.

What does the separation of church and state accomplish, and how does this principle fit into today’s political landscape? You’ll get all the details starting at 6 p.m. Saturday on 88.9 KETR.