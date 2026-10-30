Midterm Elections are Nov. 2: Where to cast your ballot in Northeast Texas
The United States 2026 Midterm Election is Tuesday, Nov. 3.
KETR’s service area includes Hunt, Collin (eastern), Delta, Fannin, Hopkins, Lamar, Rains, and Rockwall counties. Polling stations in this area are listed below.
All polling stations are open 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Your precinct number is shown on your voter registration card, or you can search for the number at the Texas Secretary of State website.
Caddo Mills:
Precinct 215B: First Baptist Church, 2503 First Street, Caddo Mills, TX 75135, Fellowship Hall
Precinct 215C: New Life Church at Covenant Ranch, 3694 FM 36, Caddo Mills, TX 75135, Foyer
Precinct 215D: New Life Church at Covenant Ranch, 3694 FM 36, Caddo Mills, TX 75135, Foyer
Precinct 215E: Oasis Church, 3387 Interstate 30, Caddo Mills, TX 75135, Sanctuary
Precinct 215A: Paradise Baptist Church, 3688 County Road 2170, Caddo Mills, TX 75135, Fellowship Hall
Campbell:
Precinct 434: Campbell Community Center, 115 W Main Street, Campbell, TX 75422, Meeting Room
Precinct 318: Prairie Valley Baptist Church, 2417 FM 513, Campbell, TX 75422, Fellowship Hall
Celeste:
Precinct 101: Celeste Methodist Church, 207 N 4th Street, Celeste, TX 75423, Fellowship Hall
Precinct 102: Hogeye Community Center, 2772 W FM 1566, Celeste, TX 75496, Banquet Hall
Commerce:
Precinct 427: Commerce City Hall, 1119 Alamo Street, Commerce, TX 75428, Council Chambers
Precinct 428: First United Methodist Church, 1709 Highway 50, Commerce, TX 75428, Fellowship Hall
Precinct 429: Sand Hills Country Club, 5950 Sand Hills Drive, Commerce, TX 75428, Ballroom
Farmersville
Precinct 109: Merit Baptist Church, 2576 Lake Avenue, Farmersville, TX 75442, Cafeteria
Greenville
Precinct 430: Ardis Heights Baptist Church, 2423 FM 118, Greenville, TX 75401, Fellowship Hall
Precinct 323: Cash Fire Department, 4745 Highway 34 S, Greenville, TX 75402, Meeting Room
Precinct 107: Crossroads Church, 1501 Joe Ramsey Blvd E, Greenville, TX 75402, Gym
Precinct 325: Fletcher Warren Civic Center, 5501 Highway 69 S, Greenville, TX 75402, Ballroom
Precinct 110: Floyd Baptist Church, 4311 Highway 380, Greenville, TX 75401, Fellowship Hall
Precinct 213: Harvest Bible Church, 4915 Highway 34 S, Greenville, TX 75402, Gym
Precinct 106: Iglesia Bautista Hispana Ridgecrest, 5400 Joe Ramsey Blvd E, Greenville, TX 75401, Adult Classroom
Precinct 212: Innovation First International, 6725 W FM 1570, Greenville, TX 75402, Foyer
Precinct 103: Kingston Baptist Church, 4569 Highway 69 N, Greenville, TX 75401, Fellowship Hall
Precinct 105: Love & Faith Fellowship Church, 1009 N Rees Street, Greenville, TX 75401, Fellowship Hall
Precinct 111: New Beginnings Church of Greenville, 6407 Sayle Street, Greenville, TX 75402, Fellowship Hall
Precinct 431: Neylandville City Hall, 2469 County Road 4311, Greenville, TX 75401, City Hall
Precinct 324: The Oaks Country Club, 271 W Jack Finney Blvd, Greenville, TX 75402, Ballroom
Precinct 108: Park Street Baptist Church, 2205 Park Street, Greenville, TX 75401, Gym
Precinct 433: Reecy Davis Recreational Center, 4320 Lee Stret, Greenville, TX 75401, Gym
Precinct 104: Salem-Kinser United Methodist Church, 1315 N Rees Street, Greenville, TX 75401, Fellowship Hall
Lone Oak
Precinct 319: Lone Oak Baptist Church Family Life Center, 100 Patterson Drive, Lone Oak, TX 75453, Fellowship Hall
Quinlan
Precinct 321: Lakeview Church Family Center, 11020 FM 751, Quinlan, TX 75474, Foyer
Precinct 322: Lakeview Church Family Center, 11020 FM 751, Quinlan, TX 75474, Foyer
Precinct 214A: Quinlan City Council Chambers, 104 E Main Street, Quinlan, TX 75474, Council Chambers
Precinct 214B: Quinlan ISD Administration Building, 401 E Richmond Avenue, Quinlan, TX 75474, Board Room
Royse City
Precinct 216: Union Valley Fire Station, 7965 FM 1565, Royse City, TX 75189, Office
Terrell
Precinct 217: Faith Temple Baptist Church, 11214 FM 1565, Terrell, TX 75160, Fellowship Hall
West Tawakoni
Precinct 320: Lake Tawakoni Reg. Chamber of Commerce, 100 W Highway 276, West Tawakoni, TX 75474, Meeting Room
Wolfe City
Precinct 432: Calvary Baptist Church, 711 Crockett Street, Wolfe City, TX 75496, Gym
Precinct 426: Cross Trails Cowboy Church, 4761 FM 1563, Wolfe City, TX 75496, Fellowship Hall
Cooper:
Precinct 3: Delta County Civic Center
(Centro Civico Del Condado De Delta)
, 221 E. Bonham Avenue, Cooper, Texas, 75432
Precinct 4: First Baptist Church, (Primera Iglesia Bautista)
500 E. Dallas Avenue, Cooper, Texas, 75432
Precinct 1: Ignite Ministries, (Encender Ministerios) 628 FR 1528, Cooper, Texas, 75432
Enloe:
Precinct 7: Enloe Community Center, (
Centro Comunitario Enloe)
87 CR 4330, Enloe, Texas, 75441
Klondike:
Precinct 5: Klondike Community Center, (Centro Comunitario Klondike) 5518 FR 1528, Klondike, Texas, 75448
Lake Creek:
Precinct 9: East Delta Community Center, (Centro Comunitario Delta Este) 78 CR 1220, Lake Creek, Texas, 75450
Pecan Gap:
Precinct 10: Pecan Gap Community Center, (Centro Comunitario Pecan Gap)
100 3rd Street, Pecan Gap, Texas, 75469
Lavon:
Lavon City Hall, 120 School Road (gymnasium)
Josephine:
Josephine Community Center, 404 Main Street (Community Room)
Farmersville:
Collin College-Farmersville Campus, 501 S. Collin Parkway (FVC Atrium 2)
Princeton:
Princeton ISD Administration Building, 804 Mabel Avenue (Board Room)
Blue Ridge:
Blue Ridge ISD Administration Building, 318 W School Street (Board of Trustees Board Room)
Royse City:
Royse City ISD Mike McKinney Training Facility, 1420 Farm-to-Market 1777 (Training Room)
Bonham
Bois D’Arc Cowboy Church, 3301 S. Hwy 121, Bonham, TX 75418
Fannin County Justice Center, 2225 N. Center St., Suite 200, Bonham, TX 75418
First Presbyterian Church, 818 N. Main St., Bonham, TX 75418
Roy V. Floyd Community Center (ARMORY), 1100 W. 5th St., Bonham, TX 75418
Honey Grove
Honey Grove Lyday Hall, 500 6th St, Honey Grove, TX 75446
Ivanhoe
First Baptist Church Ivanhoe, 4063 N. FM 273, Ivanhoe, TX 75447
Leonard
First Baptist Church Leonard, 100 E. Thomas St., Leonard, TX 75452
Savoy
Savoy Baptist Church, 207 S. Ashford St., Savoy, TX 75479
Trenton
First Baptist Church Trenton, 302 N. 2nd St, Trenton, TX 75490
Como:
Como-Pickton CISD, 13017 TX Hwy 11 E., Como, TX 75431
Cumby:
Cumby Municipal Building, 100 E. Main Street, Cumby, TX 75433
Miller Grove ISD, 7819 FM 275 South, Cumby, TX 75433, Gym Foyer
Saltillo:
Saltillo ISD, 150 CR 3534, Saltillo, TX 75478, AG Lab
Sulphur Bluff:
Sulphur Bluff ISD, 1027 CR 3550, Sulphur Bluff, TX 75481, Gym Foyer
Sulphur Springs:
H.W. Grays Building, 413 Beckham Street, Sulphur Springs, TX
Hopkins County Courthouse, 118 Church Street, Sulphur Springs, TX, 1st Floor Courtroom
Hopkins County Regional Civic Center, 1200 Houston Street, Sulphur Springs, TX, West Hall
League Street Church of Christ, 1100 South League Street, Sulphur Springs, TX, Front Foyer
Lutheran Church, 1000 Texas Street, Sulphur Springs, TX, Front Foyer
North Hopkins ISD, 1994 FM 71 W., Sulphur Springs, TX, Administration Building
Paris Junior College - Sulphur Springs Campus, 1137 Loop 301, Sulphur Springs, TX, Room 101A
Arthur City:
Precinct 3D: Chicota Community Center, 138 CR 35860, Arthur City
Blossom:
Precinct 4D: Blossom City Hall, 1240 W Front St, Blossom
Precinct 1E: Blossom Community Center, 249 Pine St, Blossom
Brookston:
Precinct 2G: Brookston Baptist Church, 259 CR 24760, Brookston
Cunningham:
Precinct 1I: Cunningham Baptist Church, 12567 FM 196, Cunningham
Paris:
Precinct 1H: Biardstown Community Ctr, 164 CR 13685, Paris
Precinct 4A6E: Elks Lodge, 2110 36th NE, Paris
Precinct 4E: Faught VFD, 25 CR 44105, Paris
Precinct 1C: First Pentecostal Church, 3197 FM 1497, Paris
Precinct 2E: Howland Baptist Church, 39 CR 24134, Paris
Precinct 1A3B: Our Lady of Victory, 3300 Clarksville St, Paris
Precinct 2C3A: Paris Church of God, 1400 Bonham St, Paris
Precinct 4G: Paris Golf & Country Club, 5335 FM 195, Paris
Precinct 1A5A: Paris New Generation Church, 1513 Lamar Ave, Paris
Precinct 3C7G: Ramseur Baptist Church, 3400 Lamar Ave, Paris
Precinct 2A1A: Red River Valley Fair Grounds, 570 E Center St, Paris
Precinct 3H3C: Zulu Internet, 2820 NW Loop 286, Paris
Pattonville:
Precinct 1F: Pattonville Community Ctr, 212 FM 196, Pattonville
Powderly:
Precinct 4B: Gospel Lighthouse Pentecostal Church of God, 7600 Hwy 271 N, Powderly
Precinct 3I: Powderly Church of God, 9655 Hwy 271 N, Powderly
Reno:
Precinct 4F: Harvest Bible Church, 7055 Lamar Rd, Reno
Roxton:
Precinct 2D: Roxton Community Center, 102 Harrison Ave, Roxton
Precinct 2F: Roxton Community Center, 102 Harrison Ave, Roxton
Sumner:
Precinct 3E: Direct Baptist Church, 19408 FM 79, Sumner
Precinct 3G: Hopewell VFD, 993 FM 2820, Sumner
Precinct 3F: Tigertown Community Ctr, 10684 FM 38 N, Sumner
East Tawakoni:
Precinct 102: At the East Tawakoni Community Center, 288 Briggs Blvd, East Tawakoni, Tx 75472
Emory:
Precinct 203: At the Bright Star Church (Memorial Hall), 1399 Rs County Road 3480, Emory, Tx 75440
Precinct 305: At the Della Blanton Memorial Hall, 200 Rs County Road 4370, Emory, Tx 75440
Precinct 306: At the Emory Volunteer Fire Department, 1205 W Lennon, Emory, Tx 75440
Precinct 101: At the Rocky Point Community Center, 2134 S. State Highway 19, Emory, Tx 75440
Precinct 204: At the Rose Community Center, 109 Ravine, Emory, Tx 75440
Point:
Precinct 408: At the First Baptist Church of Point, 985 Industrial Blvd, Point, Tx 75472
Precinct 407: At the Point Community Center, 241 S. First Street, Point, Tx 75472
Rockwall:
Gene Burton College and Career Academy (Universidad y academia vocacional Gene Burton) 2301 John King Blvd Rockwall, TX 75032 Lecture Hall
Our Savior Lutheran Church (La iglesia luterana de nuestro Salvador) 3003 Horizon Rd Rockwall, TX 75032 Fellowship Hall
The Center at Rockwall City Place (El Centro en Rockwall City Place) 108 E. Washington St Rockwall, TX 75087 Lone Star Room
Ridgeview Church (Iglesia Ridgeview) 1402 E. FM 552 Rockwall, TX 75087
House Rockwall Area Chamber of Commerce (Cámara de Comercio del Área de Rockwall) 697 E Interstate 30 Rockwall, TX 75087 Innovation Room
Rockwall County Courthouse Annex (Anexo de el Condado de Rockwall) 1101 E. Yellowjacket Ln Rockwall, TX 75087 Multi-Purpose Room, Suite 160
Rockwall County Historic Courthouse (Palacio de Justicia Histórico) 101 E. Rusk St Rockwall, TX 75087 First Floor
Rockwall ISD Administration Building (Edificio de Administración de Rockwall ISD) 1050 Williams St Rockwall, TX 75087 Gym
Fate:
Chamberlain Crossing Amenity Center (Centro de comodidades de Chamberlain Crossing) 160 Chamberlain Dr Fate, TX 75189 Amenity Center
Fate City Hall (Municipal de la ciudad de Fate) 1900 CD Boren Pkwy Fate, TX 75087 Council Chambers
Heath:
Heath City Hall (Municipal de la ciudad de Heath) 200 Laurence Dr Heath, TX 75032 Community Room
McLendon-Chisholm:
McLendon-Chisholm City Hall (Municipal de la ciudad de McLendon-Chisholm) 1371 W. FM 550 McLendon-Chisholm, TX 75032 Council Chambers
Rowlett:
Rowlett Utility Customer Service Center (Centro de atención al cliente de Rowlett Utility) 6602 Dalrock Rd Rowlett, TX 75089 Conference Room
Royse City:
Ernest Epps Education Center (Centro de Educacion de Ernest Epps) 810 E. Old Greenville Royse City, TX 75189 Community Room
Due to ongoing construction, Rockwall Golf & Athletic Club will NOT be a vote center for this election
Listen for special Midterm election coverage Tuesday starting at 7 p.m. on 88.9 KETR.
For more information on elections in the State of Texas, you can visit the Texas Secretary of State's Elections Division webpage.