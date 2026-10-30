Midterm Elections are Nov. 2: Where to cast your ballot in Northeast Texas

The United States 2026 Midterm Election is Tuesday, Nov. 3.

KETR’s service area includes Hunt, Collin (eastern), Delta, Fannin, Hopkins, Lamar, Rains, and Rockwall counties. Polling stations in this area are listed below.

All polling stations are open 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Your precinct number is shown on your voter registration card, or you can search for the number at the Texas Secretary of State website.

Hunt County

Caddo Mills:

Precinct 215B: First Baptist Church, 2503 First Street, Caddo Mills, TX 75135, Fellowship Hall

Precinct 215C: New Life Church at Covenant Ranch, 3694 FM 36, Caddo Mills, TX 75135, Foyer

Precinct 215D: New Life Church at Covenant Ranch, 3694 FM 36, Caddo Mills, TX 75135, Foyer

Precinct 215E: Oasis Church, 3387 Interstate 30, Caddo Mills, TX 75135, Sanctuary

Precinct 215A: Paradise Baptist Church, 3688 County Road 2170, Caddo Mills, TX 75135, Fellowship Hall

Campbell:

Precinct 434: Campbell Community Center, 115 W Main Street, Campbell, TX 75422, Meeting Room

Precinct 318: Prairie Valley Baptist Church, 2417 FM 513, Campbell, TX 75422, Fellowship Hall

Celeste:

Precinct 101: Celeste Methodist Church, 207 N 4th Street, Celeste, TX 75423, Fellowship Hall

Precinct 102: Hogeye Community Center, 2772 W FM 1566, Celeste, TX 75496, Banquet Hall

Commerce:

Precinct 427: Commerce City Hall, 1119 Alamo Street, Commerce, TX 75428, Council Chambers

Precinct 428: First United Methodist Church, 1709 Highway 50, Commerce, TX 75428, Fellowship Hall

Precinct 429: Sand Hills Country Club, 5950 Sand Hills Drive, Commerce, TX 75428, Ballroom

Farmersville

Precinct 109: Merit Baptist Church, 2576 Lake Avenue, Farmersville, TX 75442, Cafeteria

Greenville

Precinct 430: Ardis Heights Baptist Church, 2423 FM 118, Greenville, TX 75401, Fellowship Hall

Precinct 323: Cash Fire Department, 4745 Highway 34 S, Greenville, TX 75402, Meeting Room

Precinct 107: Crossroads Church, 1501 Joe Ramsey Blvd E, Greenville, TX 75402, Gym

Precinct 325: Fletcher Warren Civic Center, 5501 Highway 69 S, Greenville, TX 75402, Ballroom

Precinct 110: Floyd Baptist Church, 4311 Highway 380, Greenville, TX 75401, Fellowship Hall

Precinct 213: Harvest Bible Church, 4915 Highway 34 S, Greenville, TX 75402, Gym

Precinct 106: Iglesia Bautista Hispana Ridgecrest, 5400 Joe Ramsey Blvd E, Greenville, TX 75401, Adult Classroom

Precinct 212: Innovation First International, 6725 W FM 1570, Greenville, TX 75402, Foyer

Precinct 103: Kingston Baptist Church, 4569 Highway 69 N, Greenville, TX 75401, Fellowship Hall

Precinct 105: Love & Faith Fellowship Church, 1009 N Rees Street, Greenville, TX 75401, Fellowship Hall

Precinct 111: New Beginnings Church of Greenville, 6407 Sayle Street, Greenville, TX 75402, Fellowship Hall

Precinct 431: Neylandville City Hall, 2469 County Road 4311, Greenville, TX 75401, City Hall

Precinct 324: The Oaks Country Club, 271 W Jack Finney Blvd, Greenville, TX 75402, Ballroom

Precinct 108: Park Street Baptist Church, 2205 Park Street, Greenville, TX 75401, Gym

Precinct 433: Reecy Davis Recreational Center, 4320 Lee Stret, Greenville, TX 75401, Gym

Precinct 104: Salem-Kinser United Methodist Church, 1315 N Rees Street, Greenville, TX 75401, Fellowship Hall

Lone Oak

Precinct 319: Lone Oak Baptist Church Family Life Center, 100 Patterson Drive, Lone Oak, TX 75453, Fellowship Hall

Quinlan

Precinct 321: Lakeview Church Family Center, 11020 FM 751, Quinlan, TX 75474, Foyer

Precinct 322: Lakeview Church Family Center, 11020 FM 751, Quinlan, TX 75474, Foyer

Precinct 214A: Quinlan City Council Chambers, 104 E Main Street, Quinlan, TX 75474, Council Chambers

Precinct 214B: Quinlan ISD Administration Building, 401 E Richmond Avenue, Quinlan, TX 75474, Board Room

Royse City

Precinct 216: Union Valley Fire Station, 7965 FM 1565, Royse City, TX 75189, Office

Terrell

Precinct 217: Faith Temple Baptist Church, 11214 FM 1565, Terrell, TX 75160, Fellowship Hall

West Tawakoni

Precinct 320: Lake Tawakoni Reg. Chamber of Commerce, 100 W Highway 276, West Tawakoni, TX 75474, Meeting Room

Wolfe City

Precinct 432: Calvary Baptist Church, 711 Crockett Street, Wolfe City, TX 75496, Gym

Precinct 426: Cross Trails Cowboy Church, 4761 FM 1563, Wolfe City, TX 75496, Fellowship Hall

Delta County

Cooper:

Precinct 3: Delta County Civic Center

(Centro Civico Del Condado De Delta)

, 221 E. Bonham Avenue, Cooper, Texas, 75432

Precinct 4: First Baptist Church, (Primera Iglesia Bautista)

500 E. Dallas Avenue, Cooper, Texas, 75432

Precinct 1: Ignite Ministries, (Encender Ministerios) 628 FR 1528, Cooper, Texas, 75432

Enloe:

Precinct 7: Enloe Community Center, (

Centro Comunitario Enloe)

87 CR 4330, Enloe, Texas, 75441

Klondike:

Precinct 5: Klondike Community Center, (Centro Comunitario Klondike) 5518 FR 1528, Klondike, Texas, 75448

Lake Creek:

Precinct 9: East Delta Community Center, (Centro Comunitario Delta Este) 78 CR 1220, Lake Creek, Texas, 75450

Pecan Gap:

Precinct 10: Pecan Gap Community Center, (Centro Comunitario Pecan Gap)

100 3rd Street, Pecan Gap, Texas, 75469

Collin County

Lavon:

Lavon City Hall, 120 School Road (gymnasium)

Josephine:

Josephine Community Center, 404 Main Street (Community Room)

Farmersville:

Collin College-Farmersville Campus, 501 S. Collin Parkway (FVC Atrium 2)

Princeton:

Princeton ISD Administration Building, 804 Mabel Avenue (Board Room)

Blue Ridge:

Blue Ridge ISD Administration Building, 318 W School Street (Board of Trustees Board Room)

Royse City:

Royse City ISD Mike McKinney Training Facility, 1420 Farm-to-Market 1777 (Training Room)

Fannin County

Bonham

Bois D’Arc Cowboy Church, 3301 S. Hwy 121, Bonham, TX 75418

Fannin County Justice Center, 2225 N. Center St., Suite 200, Bonham, TX 75418

First Presbyterian Church, 818 N. Main St., Bonham, TX 75418

Roy V. Floyd Community Center (ARMORY), 1100 W. 5th St., Bonham, TX 75418

Honey Grove

Honey Grove Lyday Hall, 500 6th St, Honey Grove, TX 75446

Ivanhoe

First Baptist Church Ivanhoe, 4063 N. FM 273, Ivanhoe, TX 75447

Leonard

First Baptist Church Leonard, 100 E. Thomas St., Leonard, TX 75452

Savoy

Savoy Baptist Church, 207 S. Ashford St., Savoy, TX 75479

Trenton

First Baptist Church Trenton, 302 N. 2nd St, Trenton, TX 75490

Hopkins County

Como:

Como-Pickton CISD, 13017 TX Hwy 11 E., Como, TX 75431

Cumby:

Cumby Municipal Building, 100 E. Main Street, Cumby, TX 75433

Miller Grove ISD, 7819 FM 275 South, Cumby, TX 75433, Gym Foyer

Saltillo:

Saltillo ISD, 150 CR 3534, Saltillo, TX 75478, AG Lab

Sulphur Bluff:

Sulphur Bluff ISD, 1027 CR 3550, Sulphur Bluff, TX 75481, Gym Foyer

Sulphur Springs:

H.W. Grays Building, 413 Beckham Street, Sulphur Springs, TX

Hopkins County Courthouse, 118 Church Street, Sulphur Springs, TX, 1st Floor Courtroom

Hopkins County Regional Civic Center, 1200 Houston Street, Sulphur Springs, TX, West Hall

League Street Church of Christ, 1100 South League Street, Sulphur Springs, TX, Front Foyer

Lutheran Church, 1000 Texas Street, Sulphur Springs, TX, Front Foyer

North Hopkins ISD, 1994 FM 71 W., Sulphur Springs, TX, Administration Building

Paris Junior College - Sulphur Springs Campus, 1137 Loop 301, Sulphur Springs, TX, Room 101A

Lamar County

Arthur City:

Precinct 3D: Chicota Community Center, 138 CR 35860, Arthur City

Blossom:

Precinct 4D: Blossom City Hall, 1240 W Front St, Blossom

Precinct 1E: Blossom Community Center, 249 Pine St, Blossom

Brookston:

Precinct 2G: Brookston Baptist Church, 259 CR 24760, Brookston

Cunningham:

Precinct 1I: Cunningham Baptist Church, 12567 FM 196, Cunningham

Paris:

Precinct 1H: Biardstown Community Ctr, 164 CR 13685, Paris

Precinct 4A6E: Elks Lodge, 2110 36th NE, Paris

Precinct 4E: Faught VFD, 25 CR 44105, Paris

Precinct 1C: First Pentecostal Church, 3197 FM 1497, Paris

Precinct 2E: Howland Baptist Church, 39 CR 24134, Paris

Precinct 1A3B: Our Lady of Victory, 3300 Clarksville St, Paris

Precinct 2C3A: Paris Church of God, 1400 Bonham St, Paris

Precinct 4G: Paris Golf & Country Club, 5335 FM 195, Paris

Precinct 1A5A: Paris New Generation Church, 1513 Lamar Ave, Paris

Precinct 3C7G: Ramseur Baptist Church, 3400 Lamar Ave, Paris

Precinct 2A1A: Red River Valley Fair Grounds, 570 E Center St, Paris

Precinct 3H3C: Zulu Internet, 2820 NW Loop 286, Paris

Pattonville:

Precinct 1F: Pattonville Community Ctr, 212 FM 196, Pattonville

Powderly:

Precinct 4B: Gospel Lighthouse Pentecostal Church of God, 7600 Hwy 271 N, Powderly

Precinct 3I: Powderly Church of God, 9655 Hwy 271 N, Powderly

Reno:

Precinct 4F: Harvest Bible Church, 7055 Lamar Rd, Reno

Roxton:

Precinct 2D: Roxton Community Center, 102 Harrison Ave, Roxton

Precinct 2F: Roxton Community Center, 102 Harrison Ave, Roxton

Sumner:

Precinct 3E: Direct Baptist Church, 19408 FM 79, Sumner

Precinct 3G: Hopewell VFD, 993 FM 2820, Sumner

Precinct 3F: Tigertown Community Ctr, 10684 FM 38 N, Sumner

Rains County

East Tawakoni:

Precinct 102: At the East Tawakoni Community Center, 288 Briggs Blvd, East Tawakoni, Tx 75472

Emory:

Precinct 203: At the Bright Star Church (Memorial Hall), 1399 Rs County Road 3480, Emory, Tx 75440

Precinct 305: At the Della Blanton Memorial Hall, 200 Rs County Road 4370, Emory, Tx 75440

Precinct 306: At the Emory Volunteer Fire Department, 1205 W Lennon, Emory, Tx 75440

Precinct 101: At the Rocky Point Community Center, 2134 S. State Highway 19, Emory, Tx 75440

Precinct 204: At the Rose Community Center, 109 Ravine, Emory, Tx 75440

Point:

Precinct 408: At the First Baptist Church of Point, 985 Industrial Blvd, Point, Tx 75472

Precinct 407: At the Point Community Center, 241 S. First Street, Point, Tx 75472

Rockwall County

Rockwall:

Gene Burton College and Career Academy (Universidad y academia vocacional Gene Burton) 2301 John King Blvd Rockwall, TX 75032 Lecture Hall

Our Savior Lutheran Church (La iglesia luterana de nuestro Salvador) 3003 Horizon Rd Rockwall, TX 75032 Fellowship Hall

The Center at Rockwall City Place (El Centro en Rockwall City Place) 108 E. Washington St Rockwall, TX 75087 Lone Star Room

Ridgeview Church (Iglesia Ridgeview) 1402 E. FM 552 Rockwall, TX 75087

House Rockwall Area Chamber of Commerce (Cámara de Comercio del Área de Rockwall) 697 E Interstate 30 Rockwall, TX 75087 Innovation Room

Rockwall County Courthouse Annex (Anexo de el Condado de Rockwall) 1101 E. Yellowjacket Ln Rockwall, TX 75087 Multi-Purpose Room, Suite 160

Rockwall County Historic Courthouse (Palacio de Justicia Histórico) 101 E. Rusk St Rockwall, TX 75087 First Floor

Rockwall ISD Administration Building (Edificio de Administración de Rockwall ISD) 1050 Williams St Rockwall, TX 75087 Gym

Fate:

Chamberlain Crossing Amenity Center (Centro de comodidades de Chamberlain Crossing) 160 Chamberlain Dr Fate, TX 75189 Amenity Center

Fate City Hall (Municipal de la ciudad de Fate) 1900 CD Boren Pkwy Fate, TX 75087 Council Chambers

Heath:

Heath City Hall (Municipal de la ciudad de Heath) 200 Laurence Dr Heath, TX 75032 Community Room

McLendon-Chisholm:

McLendon-Chisholm City Hall (Municipal de la ciudad de McLendon-Chisholm) 1371 W. FM 550 McLendon-Chisholm, TX 75032 Council Chambers

Rowlett:

Rowlett Utility Customer Service Center (Centro de atención al cliente de Rowlett Utility) 6602 Dalrock Rd Rowlett, TX 75089 Conference Room

Royse City:

Ernest Epps Education Center (Centro de Educacion de Ernest Epps) 810 E. Old Greenville Royse City, TX 75189 Community Room

Due to ongoing construction, Rockwall Golf & Athletic Club will NOT be a vote center for this election

Listen for special Midterm election coverage Tuesday starting at 7 p.m. on 88.9 KETR.

For more information on elections in the State of Texas, you can visit the Texas Secretary of State's Elections Division webpage.

