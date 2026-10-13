Texas college application fees waived this week

Texas residents can apply to public universities and colleges for free this week.

Free College Application Week is an effort aimed at eliminating financial obstacles for students seeking higher education.

The program applies to all Texas residents seeking undergraduate admission at Texas public institutions, including both incoming first-time college students and transfer applicants.

To receive the waiver, applications must be fully submitted through ApplyTexas by 11:59 p.m. CDT on Oct. 18. Any applications left unsubmitted when the week ends will not qualify.

Applicants are advised to prepare all required information in advance.

Established under Senate Bill 2231 during last year’s legislative session, the initiative mandates that all Texas public colleges and universities waive undergraduate admission application fees for state residents applying via ApplyTexas.

“All prospective students should take full advantage of this opportunity, which can save them hundreds of dollars as they apply to their chosen public Texas colleges and universities,” Texas Higher Education Commissioner Wynn Rosser said in a statement.

More than 260,000 applications were submitted during Free Application Week last year, according to Gov. Greg Abbott’s office.

Potential applicants can see if they qualify at through the Texas Residency Guidelines.

Alexsis Jones is a reporter and producer for KERA News. Got a tip? Email Alexsis at ajones@kera.org.

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