Fugitive Emu Continues To Elude Capture

Good morning. I'm David Greene with an update on a fugitive in North Carolina. For the last five weeks, Eno the emu has evaded capture and is running free in Orange County. Animal Services spokesperson Tenille Fox said the flightless bird can run up to 30 miles an hour, so people should not try to chase it. Eno was last seen jumping on the hood of a car and taunting a driver. Animal Services sent a plea out to residents - quote, "if this is your emu, let us know." Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

