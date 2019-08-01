Man Wearing Cookie Monster Shirt Eats Cookies Without Paying

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A thief at a convenience store wore a disguise. He walked into the store in Forest Grove, Ore., dressed as Cookie Monster and ate half a package of cookies and fled. The next day, the man turned himself in and confessed to eating a cookie - said it was a misunderstanding. Of course it was. Cookie Monster would never have left the other half of the cookie package just sitting there.

UNIDENTIFIED PUPPETEER: (As Cookie Monster) Cookie. Om-nom-nom (ph), nom-nom, oh, nom-nom-nom-nom. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

