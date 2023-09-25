Planning your visit to the State Fair of Texas? Here's how to get ticket discounts

If you’re planning a visit to the State Fair of Texas , there’s good news: Ticket prices will remain the same for the third year. Even better, discounts are available every day of the week throughout the fair’s run, Sept. 29-Oct. 22. Here’s what you need to know about admission and discounts. For more on the State Fair, visit Go See DFW .

Regular fair admission

A one-day ticket to the fair on Mondays through Thursdays costs $15 for those ages 13-59 and $10 for kids 3-12 and seniors 60 and up. The price goes up to $20 for adults and $15 for kids and seniors on Fridays. On Saturdays and Sundays, tickets top out at $25 for adults and $18 for kids and seniors. Tickets can be purchased at bigtex.com or at the gate. Group rates are available for parties of 25 or more.

Season passes

If you plan to visit the fair more than three or four times during its 24-day run, a $50 season pass is the best deal. In addition to daily access, season pass holders get special perks like a bring-a-friend-for-free ticket.

Discounts any day of the week

At participating McDonald’s locations in North Texas, coupons will be on tray liners and inside meal bags. Deals include $5 off weekday tickets or $7 off on weekends.

Enter the fair at 5 p.m. or later any day and you’ll pay the price of a child’s ticket — $10 to $18, depending on the day.

Opening day, Sept. 29

Tickets are $10 for adults, children and seniors if you bring two jars of peanut butter to donate to the North Texas Food Bank. This offer is only good at the gate, so don’t buy tickets online if you want to take advantage of this deal.

$10 Tuesdays

Tickets cost $10 for adults, children and seniors if you sign up to become a Big Tex Insider. Get the details at bigtex.com/insider. Tickets have to be purchased online for this discount, which is part of the annual Dr Pepper Value Days.

$5 Wednesdays

Bring five canned goods for the North Texas Food Bank and get $5 admission for adults, children and seniors.

$5 or $10 Thursdays

Tickets cost $10 for adults and children if you sign up to become a Big Tex Insider. Get the details at bigtex.com/insider. Tickets have to be purchased online for this discount, which is part of the annual Dr Pepper Value Days.

Seniors 60 and older pay $5, or half-price admission, on Thursdays.

Deals for military members and first responders

Tickets are $5 off on weekdays and $7 off on weekends for military members, their spouses and their children under 18. Military ID is required. The same deal applies for first responders and their families with valid badge or ID.

