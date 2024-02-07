Civil rights groups file federal complaint against Bonham ISD

The Bonham ISD is accused of violating the rights of disabled and Black students. KERA’s Bill Zeeble reports four different civil rights non-profits are asking the Department of Justice to investigate.

Disability Rights Texas and other groups say the school district northeast of Dallas routinely denied education rights to disabled and Black students. One student with mental health needs missed so much school he was accused of truancy and forced to drop out says Olivia Lee, attorney with Disability Rights Texas.

“That’s a very appalling case. but we’re seeing you know a lot of the truancy and push-out to get your GED statewide, we are seeing this in other places.”

Lee says it’s easier when school districts don’t have to teach disabled kids, but it’s also illegal.

The groups are also asking the Texas Education Agency to look into similar complaints in Corpus Christi ISD. For KERA News, I’m Bill Zeeble.

In Commerce last night, about 75 people showed up at the First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall to attend a public forum hosted by the City of Commerce. The purpose of the meeting was to gather public input on the city’s strategic plan. There will be two more such meetings this month. Next Tuesday, Feb. 13, the city will host a similar forum at Mount Moriah Temple Baptist Church. That meeting scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. A final forum is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 27 at City Hall. The city council and staff will also receive comments at this month’s regular meeting of the council on Tue. Feb. 20.