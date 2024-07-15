President Biden postpones Texas visit after Trump assassination attempt

President Biden postponed a visit to Austin until later this month following an attempted assassination at former President Donald Trump's rally Saturday.

Biden planned to deliver a speech at the LBJ Presidential Library Monday to commemorate 60 years since the Civil Rights Act was signed.

“Given the unfortunate events of the last 24 hours, we anticipated that the President's schedule could change anytime,” Mark K. Updegrove, President & CEO of the LBJ Foundation, said in a statement. “We are honored President Biden remains committed to joining us at the LBJ Library to mark the 60th Anniversary of the Civil Rights Act and we look forward to hosting him later this month.”

Speaking at the White House Sunday afternoon, Biden said he has directed the Secret Service to provide heightened security to former President Trump and to review all security measures for the Republican National Convention, which is scheduled to begin tomorrow in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

“There is no place in America for this kind of violence or any violence for that matter," Biden said. "An assassination attempt is contrary to everything we stand for as a nation.”

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2024 KUT News.

Copyright 2024 KERA