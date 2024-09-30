Ryan Routh pleads not guilty to attempting to assassinate former President Donald Trump

At an arraignment hearing in federal court in West Palm Beach, Fla., Ryan Routh pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of attempting to assassinate former President Donald Trump.

Shackled and dressed in khaki prison garb, Routh said, “Yes, your honor” when Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart asked if he understood the charges. Routh's attorney, assistant federal public defender Kristy Militello told the judge her client was pleading not guilty and requested a jury trial.

In addition to attempting to assassinate a presidential candidate, Routh faces four other charges: possessing a firearm in furtherance of a violent crime, assaulting a federal officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and the obliteration of a gun’s serial number.

If found guilty on the attempted assassination charge, he faces a maximum penalty of life in prison.

Routh was arrested two weeks ago after prosecutors say he attempted to assassinate Trump while he was golfing at his club in West Palm Beach. A Secret Service agent saw a gun barrel protruding from the bushes and fired several shots. A witness saw Routh flee the scene and took a photo of his vehicle. Routh was arrested a short time later.

Prosecutors say cell tower records show Routh arrived in Florida a month earlier and spent time near the golf course and Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home. They also presented as evidence in his indictment a letter Routh wrote months before his arrest saying he wanted to assassinate Trump.

At a hearing last week, Routh’s lawyer, Militello said other statements in the letter and her client’s inept efforts, including using electrical tape to attach a scope to his SKS-style rifle, “seems to show multiple times an intent to fail.” She called it “perhaps more of a publicity stunt than anything.”

The case has been assigned to U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, who was appointed to the bench during the Trump administration. She is the same judge overseeing the former President’s Mar-a-Lago classified documents trial brought by Special Counsel Jack Smith. Cannon dismissed the case — following several rulings where she’s received widespread criticism. The special counsel has appealed her decision.

Copyright 2024 NPR