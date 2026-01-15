Fate recall petition targets Council member Codi Chinn

A recall effort is underway in Fate against City Council member Codi Chinn (Place 1), potentially setting up a voter decision this spring.

An opinion piece published by The Rockwall Times says a recall petition regarding Chinn was issued on January 5, 2026, under procedures laid out in the city charter. The op-ed frames the petition step as a threshold question — whether there is sufficient voter interest to place a recall question on the ballot — rather than a determination of wrongdoing.

Local outlet Pipkins Reports reported that Fate’s mayor, Andrew Greenberg, submitted paperwork connected to the recall effort on January 5 and that the filing listed a recall committee, including Greenberg as the contact person and at least one sitting council member. The report noted the petition did not state a formal reason for recall, which the outlet described as permitted under local practice.

In a follow-up posted January 13, Pipkins Reports said recall organizers submitted signatures and claimed they exceeded the threshold required by the city charter — reporting 403 signatures submitted against a 351-signature minimum — with the City Secretary’s office expected to validate signatures before any election is ordered. KETR has not independently verified the signature count.

The City of Fate’s website confirms the city is already scheduled to call a May 2, 2026 election for other council seats (Places 2 and 3). Any recall election, if ordered, would be expected to follow the city’s charter process and election timelines.

The effort has also shown up in regional online discussion, including a post on the subreddit r/Rockwall referencing a petition “to recall Codi Chinn for conduct unbecoming an elected official.” As with most online posts, the thread reflects opinions more than documentation.

Separately, the City of Fate has posted a 2026 campaign finance filing for a committee named “Citizens for Responsible Government–Fate” (an appointment of a campaign treasurer), dated January 7, 2026. The filing itself does not explain the recall’s claims but confirms political activity related to local civic organizing.

What happens next

In home-rule cities, recall is a local power exercised through the city charter. Broadly, the process requires petition signatures to be reviewed for validity, after which the city is typically obligated to order an election if requirements are met.

KETR will continue monitoring city postings and council materials for any official confirmation of signature validation and any election order.