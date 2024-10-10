The best communicators don't talk much

The best communicators aren't always the ones who talk the most in meetings. Pulitzer Prize–winning investigative journalist Charles Duhigg joins host Krys Boyd to discuss what makes certain people so adept at facilitating the exchange of ideas, how we can make ourselves heard, and how we can better navigate tough conversations. His book is "Supercommunicators: How to Unlock the Secret Language of Connection." This episode originally aired on March 8th, 2024.

