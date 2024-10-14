New study finds increase in breast cancer among younger women

Many still associate cancer with aging, and the majority of breast cancer cases and deaths do involve older women.

However, a new study from the American Cancer Society notes an uptick in cases among younger women – women under fifty. '

Dr. Gloria Delgado, an oncologist with Parkland Health and UT Southwestern Medical Center, talked with KERA’s Sam Baker about reasons for the increase.

There are many factors. One is the increasing rates of metabolic changes associated with dietary patterns. With more obesity, more alcohol use, more delaying childbearing - all of those factors contribute to the increase in risk of having breast cancer.

One of the thought processes is there is more estrogen or feminine hormones in the body that are putting the breast cancer cells at higher risk of developing these changes that include breast cancer.

Some are suggesting, though, this is about better treatment and detection?

That's also true. But the breast cancer mortality wouldn't be rising if that was the only case. And yes, there is better treatment. There is better detection for sure. But we also see a higher breast cancer development in younger patients.

Is cancer different in younger women than in older women?

Yes, they are more aggressive. We still have very good therapies for them. And if we find them and diagnose them early in the disease process or when the cancer is just in the breast, the treatment and the five-year and ten-year survival is usually very, very good in the 80s and 90s.

But if we find it at later stages when the cancer is already like it's a bigger tumor in the breast involving more of the lymph nodes, then that becomes more of an issue and more difficult to treat.

What can be done to bring down these numbers of breast cancer in younger women?

Many of the thoughts are going towards what we know. And what we know is that breast cancer risk increases with the different risk factors.

Obesity is a risk factor because by having more fatty tissue in the body, there's more production of feminine hormones. So, it increases the risk of having breast cancer.

Having an active lifestyle doing exercise, eating well like vegetables, fruits, proteins, not that many fried foods or starchy foods, and keeping a healthy body weight would reduce some of the possible breast cancers.

Don't drink much alcohol because drinking more alcohol also increases the risk of having liver issues and increases the risk of having more estrogen in the body.

Having children after the age of 35 years already increases the risk of breast cancer. So potentially one of the mitigating effects would be if you're going to be having children after the age of 35, maybe ensuring that you take time to breastfeed because breastfeeding reduces the risk of having breast cancer. It's a little bit unclear on how long, but at least three months should be one consideration. If it can be extended, I think that would decrease the rates of breast cancer in younger women as well.

But at the same time, I still think it's important for women to examine and know their breasts so that whenever they feel there is something different, they can tell their providers.

Be overly aware of your body and ensure direct communication with a physician as a primary care provider and obstetrician, someone who will take care of the patients all the time and longitudinally so that they can have direct communication and investigate if there are any changes in the breast.

And of course, keeping with the screening guidelines starting at least at age 40. If there are any concerns or any higher risk of having breast cancer, screen earlier.

