LaGrave Field to be demolished in November, with auction for Cats memorabilia coming soon

Five months after the Tarrant Regional Water District approved the demolition of LaGrave Field, the now-defunct baseball stadium on Fort Worth’s Panther Island will be torn down in mid-November.

During their Tuesday meeting, water district board members unanimously approved the hiring of the Dallas-based contractor Lloyd D. Nabors Demolition to conduct the stadium’s destruction.

As originally promised, the water district intends to salvage the stadium’s memorabilia for public auctioning. Memorabilia will include bleachers and signs that read the name of the city’s historic minor league baseball team, the Fort Worth Cats. While the demolition will happen in mid-November, residents can expect a public auction within the next couple weeks for the seats and handrails, said water district spokesperson Chad Lorance.

Demolished recyclable materials, including concrete, will also be hauled by the contractor to go toward future water district projects.

LaGrave, located off North Main Street between downtown Fort Worth and the Northside neighborhood, became the team’s home in 1926. Jackie Robinson and Joe DiMaggio were among the baseball legends who played exhibition games at the stadium. Before the Cats’ team was shut down, the stadium was refurbished in 1950 due to fire and flood damage. It went on to be demolished in 1967.

Camilo Diaz / Fort Worth Report Resident Otila Boddy speaks to the Tarrant Regional Water District board of directors during a board meeting held on June 18, 2024.

The stadium was rebuilt in 2001 after businessman Carl Bell brought the team back. The site served as the team’s home until 2014, when the Cats’ lease was terminated. After falling into disrepair, the water district took over ownership of LaGrave in 2019.

A third-party investor initially agreed to restore the stadium and bring the team back, but that deal tanked in 2020 after the investor failed to meet certain requirements, such as heightened security to prevent vandalism, which currently engulfs LaGrave.

The June 18 vote to demolish LaGrave came after a consultant, HR&A Advisors — tapped by city officials to revamp the economic development strategy for the $1.16 billion Central City / Panther Island flood control project — recommended the demolition and sale of the stadium. The consultant cited “skepticism” about the stadium’s ability to attract a financially sustainable sports team that would put LaGrave to use year-round.

Several residents urged the board to consider preserving LaGrave in June, but board members said there were no viable proposals from developers looking to invest in the field.

In a May meeting, board member James Hill said discussions with property owners or developers would be delayed until the water district and a consultant come up with a framework for LaGrave’s future use.

