The wild science (and drama) of bird families

By Fiona Geiran,
LA JohnsonKatie Monteleone
Published November 19, 2024 at 9:38 AM CST

This comic, illustrated by Fio Geiran, is inspired by an interview from TED Radio Hour's episode The Birds and the Bees.

From nest-hopping to manipulating eggs, the bird world is full of family drama. Biologist Carin Bondar explains the wild side of bird science and what it teaches us about evolution.

About Carin Bondar

Carin Bondar is a biologist, author and philosopher.

Bondar is the author of four books on wildlife and sex: Wild Moms, Wild Sex, The Nature of Sex and The Nature of Human Nature. She hosts web series based on her books and has also hosted multiple television series, including "Outrageous Acts of Science" on the Discover Science Channel. Her work has appeared on National Geographic, Animal Planet, Netflix and The Science Channel, among others.

Bondar is also the founder and president of the STEM Angels Foundation, a group dedicated to supporting moms in science.

She earned her bachelor's in biology from Simon Fraser University and her Ph.D. in community ecology from the University of British Columbia.

This comic was illustrated by Fio Geiran and edited by LA Johnson and Katie Monteleone.

The original audio interview was produced by James Delahoussaye and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Facebook @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadio@npr.org.

Fiona Geiran
LA Johnson
LA Johnson is an art director and illustrator at NPR. She joined in 2014 and has a BFA from The Savannah College of Art and Design.
Katie Monteleone
Katie Monteleone is a producer for TED Radio Hour. She started out as an intern for the show in January 2019. After her internship, Monteleone began producing for Life Kit before returning to the TED Radio Hour team in October 2019 as a full-time producer.