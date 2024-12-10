Ex-Lewisville officer charged for alleged sexual assault on duty

A former Lewisville police officer is charged with official oppression and sexual assault for alleged inappropriate conduct with a citizen while on duty, according to a Friday press release.

Filemon Perez worked as a patrol officer for the Lewisville Police Department since May 2023.

Lewisville investigators reported receiving a report about Perez's alleged conduct during the week of Thanksgiving.

The release states the department immediately launched an internal investigation and a criminal investigation, working alongside the Texas Rangers.

Perez resigned on Dec. 3 after learning he would be terminated. Investigators obtained warrants for his arrest the following day.

The release states that Perez only had one previous disciplinary action on his record: A written reprimand in September 2024 for failing to activate his body-worn camera during a traffic stop.

Chief Rollins Brooks said in the release that the department will not share further information because the criminal investigation is ongoing.

This incident is unrelated to a recent internal affairs investigation involving officer misconduct during the department’s covert prostitution operations.

Perez was not among the group of officers who were disciplined following that investigation, according to the press release.

