Garland to celebrate 50th anniversary of Willie Nelson's 'Red Headed Stranger'

Fifty years ago in Garland, an outlaw country crooner recorded an iconic album that would change the course of his career.

This weekend, the city celebrates the anniversary of Willie Nelson's Red Headed Stranger, the album that would become his longtime nickname. The two-day celebration includes a screening of the movie Red Headed Stranger, free performances from North Texas artists and a ticketed tribute concert.

"It's such important history for Texas to know that this is where this incredible record was made, and people in Garland should be awful proud," said Ray Benson, a Western swing musician and friend of Nelson.

The pair have known each other for more than 50 years. They became friends in Garland when Nelson came to see Benson perform with his band Asleep at the Wheel.

"It was just joy, you know, he came on the bus, we smoked a joint with Willie Nelson, and from that day on, we've been great friends," Benson said.

Benson, who credits Nelson for boosting his music career, is one of five featured artists who will perform music from the celebrated album. Red Headed Stranger is a concept album built around the song of the same name. It was written by Edith Lindeman and Carl Stutz in the 1950s and first recorded by Arthur "Guitar Boogie" Smith.

A stripped down success

Record executives didn't appreciate Nelson's stripped-down production, but they were proved wrong.

Nelson's cover of "Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain" earned him his first No. 1 hit as a singer and his first Grammy.

"Not only can he write No. 1 hits, incredible songs, but he also can take other people's songs and make them his own and make him popular," Benson said. so it's really, really an incredible record in that respect and also it's one of the first country-western concept records."

Max and Heather Stalling, Rhett Miller and Joshua Ray Walker will join Benson for a tribute concert, where the album will be performed in its entirety.

No one sings it like Willie

"I've kind of intentionally avoided covering Willie songs over the years because his vocal delivery is so distinct that it's really hard to do the song justice," Walker said. "Once you hear Willie sing it, that's the way that you hear it, and there's no way to sing it like Willie. Probably my biggest takeaway is just trying to do a good job, but I don't try to sing it like Willie because I'm not gonna do it better than he does."

The fact that the album is still revered today is a testament to Nelson, he continued.

"Not only was the production a lot different than what was being made then, but the idea of a concept album being that successful at that time was also kind of a novel idea," Walker said. "It's awesome that something with a little more artistry, and a little bit more storytelling, had that impact on the genre."

Autumn Sound Studios, now called Audio Dallas, will be offering limited tours of the space where Nelson recorded Red Headed Stranger, The Sound in Your Mind and The Family Bible.

The Texas Music Office will also award the city with its music-friendly community certification.

Red Headed Stranger film screening 7 p.m. May 16 at Plaza Theatre, Garland. Admission is $15.

Red Headed Stranger "Fringe Concert Series" 3 p.m. May 17at Intrinsic Brewery, Fortunate Son and Dead Wax Records, Garland. Free.

Red Headed Stranger 50th Anniversary Tribute Concert 8 p.m. May 17 at Granville Arts Center, Garland. $75-$105.

