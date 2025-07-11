From hippies to techies, Stewart Brand is the 20th century's top "influencer"

Part 2 of TED Radio Hour's "Prophets of Technology: The OG influencers"

Stewart Brand inspired a generation of hippies and coders, including Steve Jobs. With his finger on the pulse, Brand helped build the future we live in.

About Stewart Brand

Stewart Brand is the founder of the Whole Earth Catalog and co-founder of The Long Now Foundation, The Well and Revive & Restore.

He is the author of The Media Lab: Inventing the Future at MIT, How Buildings Learn, The Clock of the Long Now: Time and Responsibility and II Cybernetic Frontiers. His latest book, Maintenance: Of Everything will be released later this year.

Brand has given many TED talks, including "The Long Now" and "The dawn of de-extinction. Are you ready?"

The film and podcast, We Are As Gods, chronicles Brand's life and legacy.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Matthew Cloutier and Rachel Faulkner White and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Facebook @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadioHour@npr.org.

Web Resources

Related TED Bio: Stewart Brand

Related TED Talk: 4 environmental 'heresies'

Related TED Talk: The long now

Related NPR Links

TED Radio Hour: Stewart Brand reflects on a lifetime of staying "hungry and foolish"

Morning Edition: The 'Whole Earth Catalog' was the internet before the internet

TED Radio Hour: Is Density Our Destiny?



Copyright 2025 NPR