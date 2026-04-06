East Texas A&M to host civil discourse event with lawmakers, journalists

East Texas A&M University will host a daylong event Tuesday focused on civil discourse, bringing together students, university leaders and elected officials for conversations about leadership, media and public dialogue. The program, titled Civil Discourse in a Divided Age, will take place at the Rayburn Student Center and is designed to encourage respectful discussion while connecting students directly with decision-makers.

The morning session features opening remarks from university and Texas A&M System leadership, followed by a keynote from former U.S. Congressman Mike Conaway on leadership and civil discourse. A panel discussion will include state lawmakers from both parties, addressing political leadership in a divided climate. Organizers say the event is intended to help students build practical communication skills while reinforcing the university’s commitment to constructive engagement.

In the afternoon, ABC News correspondent John Quiñones will deliver a keynote on media, ethics and public dialogue, followed by a panel with national and regional journalists. The event also includes opportunities for student interaction with speakers, a public engagement session, and a taping of PBS’s The Open Mind. University officials say the goal is to create space for meaningful conversation across differing perspectives while preparing students for civic and professional leadership.

A video of the Texas A&M University System promoting the Civil Discourse series: