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Protests outside New Jersey ICE facility grow as detainees stage hunger strike over poor conditions

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 26, 2026 at 11:00 AM CDT

Sen. Andy Kim, Democrat from New Jersey, says he was pepper sprayed by federal agents at a Newark Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center on Monday. The senator joined a protest outside the facility, where detainees are staging a hunger strike against poor conditions.

Ricardo Kaulessar, a reporter with the Bergen Record, speaks with Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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