2 earthquakes in Venezuela kill at least 164. And, Trump cancels housing bill signing

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At least 164 people have died and 971 were injured after two consecutive earthquakes struck northern Venezuela, the country's acting President Delcy Rodríguez announced early today. The initial earthquake, measuring 7.2 in magnitude, happened around 6 p.m. yesterday, followed by another quake of 7.5 magnitude less than a minute later, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. More than 20 aftershocks have since been recorded. The government has declared a state of emergency due to fears of significant casualties.

JUAN BARRETO/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images / Getty Images TOPSHOT - Rescuers search for victims in a collapsed building following an earthquake in Caracas on June 24, 2026. A magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck Venezuela on Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported, triggering panic in Caracas, according to AFP journalists. The tremor, which was followed by several aftershocks, was also felt in Colombia. (Photo by Juan BARRETO / AFP via Getty Images)

🎧 Based on photos and videos from Venezuela, the damage appears to be quite extensive, reporter John Otis tells Up First. The images show massive clouds of dust rising from collapsed buildings, with rescue workers pulling survivors out of the rubble on stretchers. People rushed for cover under restaurant tables and hurried out of their homes into the streets. Models developed by the U.S. Geological Survey indicate that an earthquake of this magnitude could result in tens of thousands of casualties. Many people are already posting online to look for their missing loved ones. President Trump said on social media that he has ordered U.S. agencies to prepare for a prompt response. The U.S. State Department says it has mobilized a disaster assistance team and task force to support Venezuela. They will also send search-and-rescue teams, along with medical and humanitarian supplies.

Trump canceled plans yesterday to sign bipartisan legislation aimed at reducing housing costs across the United States. In a social media post, the president wrote that he would not sign the bill, which he called "of minor importance," until Congress approved the strict voter ID law he has been advocating for months known as the SAVE America Act. The housing bill would have addressed one of the most significant concerns among Americans: the rising cost of living.

🎧 Trump appears to be more focused on having Republicans loyal to him than on ensuring a majority that can pass his legislation, NPR's Franco Ordoñez says. The president criticized senators yesterday over their stance on the conflict in Iran. Trump's decision to cancel the signing could possibly alienate Republicans who were hoping to present this legislative victory to voters ahead of the midterm elections. Many Republicans have urged him to shift his focus from Iran to domestic issues, particularly the economy. The bill could have potentially improved his standing in the polls, Ordoñez says.

on ensuring a majority that can pass his legislation, NPR's Franco Ordoñez says. The president criticized senators yesterday over their stance on the conflict in Iran. Trump's decision to cancel the signing could possibly alienate Republicans who were hoping to present this legislative victory to voters ahead of the midterm elections. Many Republicans have urged him to shift his focus from Iran to domestic issues, particularly the economy. The bill could have potentially improved his standing in the polls, Ordoñez says. ➡️ Trump has said for months that he won't sign any bill until Congress passes the SAVE America Act. He believes it would ensure that Republicans never lose another election for at least 50 years. Here's what's actually in the bill.

Army Gen. Chris Donahue is expected to announce his retirement soon, according to two U.S. officials who are not authorized to speak publicly. This news caught many people by surprise. Donahue, a Special Forces soldier, currently oversees U.S. Army operations across Europe and Africa. He is possibly best known as the last American soldier to leave Afghanistan in 2021 during the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. forces under the Biden administration.

🎧 NPR's Quil Lawrence says that no one he has talked to seems to know exactly why Donahue is abruptly retiring. On social media, some trolls are focusing on the fact that Donahue was in charge of the evacuation efforts at Kabul airport. Many blame him for the debacle that marked the chaotic end of 20 years of military involvement. A suicide bombing at the Abbey Gate entry point of Kabul airport killed 13 U.S. troops and 170 Afghans. Donahue arrived after Kabul fell and he wasn't in charge of Abbey Gate. He stepped in to oversee the withdrawal and coordinated hundreds of flights, which likely saved thousands of lives. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has been reducing the ranks, and more than half of those cut have been women and Black officers. Donahue, being a white man, doesn't align with Hegseth's trims but instead is more closely aligned with the secretary's narrow vision of a "war-fighter," Lawrence says. He adds that this situation appears more like when Hegseth fired Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy George with no explanation.

Life advice

Denis Novikov/Getty Images /

The summer solstice arrived earlier this week. Make the most out of the season before it flies by. Gretchen Rubin, the author of The Happiness Project, has been sharing exercises on social media to help make your summer more memorable and satisfying. Here are some you can try:

☀️ Choose a single word or phrase that you want to embrace — something that encapsulates the feeling you want to have over the next few months. For example, you could pick the word "juice," which could lead you to ripe peaches or to feeling vibrant in your body in a swimsuit.

☀️ Create a summer bucket list that includes not only things you want to do, but also goals you have, like deep cleaning your home or learning how to swim.

☀️ Setting a fun challenge for yourself can help you gamify some items on your bucket list or offer a different kind of dare. For instance, you could put yourself up to the task of trying 10 new burger spots or reading five books in a new genre.

For additional guidance on how to make your summer safer and brighter, read this NPR Life Kit article. Subscribe to the Life Kit newsletter for expert advice on love, money, relationships and more.

Picture show

Arséne Mpiana for NPR / Women sift gold-bearing sediments in search of gold at the Maidede mine, located a few meters from the Mongbwalu Health Zone in Mongbwalu, Ituri Province, Democratic Republic of the Congo, on June 16, 2026.

The gold-mining town of Mongbwalu, one of the epicenters of eastern Congo's Ebola outbreak, faces several challenges as officials work to contain the disease. According to the World Health Organization, the outbreak is believed to have originated there, although this has not yet been confirmed. Before the Congolese government declared the outbreak, there was a string of deaths in the area. At first, the cause of these deaths was unclear. After a significant delay, Congo's government eventually identified the illness as Ebola. Now, even more than a month after the outbreak was declared, Ebola infections continue to spread widely in the town. Mongbwalu's population of approximately 130,000 people predominantly consists of impoverished gold panners and diseases are common among this marginalized community. Driven by deep-rooted superstition and fear, many residents are reluctant to seek medical care when they become ill. The rapid spread of the disease is exacerbated by the nature of gold mining, which involves muddy pits filled with miners surrounding the town. Take a look at Mongbwalu through NPR's reporting and photos.

3 things to know before you go

Joe Raedle / Getty Images / Getty Images U.S. Postal Service mail carrier Marc Jacques makes a delivery in Miami in March.

The U.S. Postal Service is no longer on track to run out of money and cease deliveries next year, Postmaster General David Steiner confirmed yesterday. USPS's cash crisis has been delayed until at least 2031. In this week's edition of Far-Flung Postcards, NPR's Rob Schmitz sends greetings from the waterfront in Lucerne, Switzerland, where soccer fans gathered around jumbo TVs to watch a World Cup match. Instead of the crisp mountain air he's used to, Schmitz said it felt more like the tropics. Camp Mystic has filed for bankruptcy after multiple lawsuits by families arguing the camp failed to protect campers and counselors. Twenty-five campers, two counselors and the camp owner died when the Guadalupe River flooded nearly a year ago. (via KUT News)

This newsletter was edited by Suzanne Nuyen.

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