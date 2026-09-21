World leaders convene for UNGA. And, Trump says D.C. arch will be a 'military complex'

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World leaders convene this week in New York for the United Nations General Assembly. It will be U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres' last General Assembly before his term ends in December. He will open the event on Tuesday morning, followed by Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and then President Trump. Here's what NPR will be watching throughout the high-level event, which runs through Sept. 28.

Zhang Fengguo / Xinhua via Getty Images U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres speaks at the opening of the 81th session of the U.N. General Assembly in New York, Sept. 8. Guterres will attend his last high-level week as secretary-general.

🎧 Trump has tried to position himself as a peacemaker , but his war against Iran looms over the gathering, NPR's Michele Kelemen tells Up First . Iran's president will speak at the event the day after Trump, though interaction between U.S. and Iranian officials remains uncertain. The U.N. has been somewhat sidelined in the conflict with Iran, but it has offered to monitor civilian shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. Kelemen says those efforts haven't gained much traction. Despite Trump's downplaying of artificial intelligence and climate change, these topics are expected to be big topics of discussion at the event.

, but his war against Iran looms over the gathering, NPR's Michele Kelemen tells . Iran's president will speak at the event the day after Trump, though interaction between U.S. and Iranian officials remains uncertain. The U.N. has been somewhat sidelined in the conflict with Iran, but it has offered to monitor civilian shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. Kelemen says those efforts haven't gained much traction. Despite Trump's downplaying of artificial intelligence and climate change, these topics are expected to be big topics of discussion at the event. ➡️ Trump has a busy week ahead, including a meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. The leaders meet as their two countries face fierce competition and mistrust over artificial intelligence.

Trump has announced that he wants his proposed 250-foot arch in Washington, D.C., to function as a military complex that features areas for snipers and weaponry. The president says these military operations are needed to enhance national security. The arch, which would be twice as tall as the Lincoln Memorial, has faced pushback even before the president posted his latest plans on Truth Social. People submitted more than 100,000 comments to the National Park Service, and the arch has also faced legal challenges.

🎧 NPR's Franco Ordoñez says that the president's plan reflects his push for increased executive power. Trump is bypassing traditional processes and Congress to establish a major national monument by broadly interpreting his executive authority, challenging opponents to stop him, Ordoñez adds. Many people fear he will act swiftly on this plan, outpacing any court responses and making it challenging to reverse the project. Some are also concerned that the president's proposal for the arch, along with other projects like the ballroom and threats to demolish the Kennedy Center, could significantly alter Washington's landscape.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is preparing to launch an $875 million AI-powered software overhaul to improve air traffic control efficiency. While regulators and airlines are optimistic about the potential of Strategic Management of Airspace, Routes and Trajectories (SMART), critics question its effectiveness.

🎧 FAA leaders say that the new tool is not meant to replace human controllers. It aims to help employees by minimizing congestion and potential conflicts in the air before they occur, NPR's Joel Rose says. SMART is supposed to analyze airline schedules, weather patterns, and other factors to optimize flight plans. Rose spoke to former air traffic controller Dave Riley, who wasn't worried that the AI tool would lead to problems because humans would still oversee safety. But Riley says the tool won't address larger issues like the staffing shortage. The FAA still lacks thousands of controllers, leading to mandatory overtime and demanding schedules for those on duty.

The Department of Homeland Security said today that it is investigating a shooting involving a federal immigration agent who shot and injured 28-year-old Wilber Rafael Garces Perez from Venezuela. DHS says that the shooting of "an illegal alien" happened during an Austin operation on Sunday. The circumstances leading to the shooting remain unclear. DHS says that Rafael Garces Perez is in stable condition and in federal custody pending removal. His attorney, Kate Lincoln-Goldfinch, said that Rafael Garces Perez called his wife to say he had been shot while sitting in his car and was yelling in pain. His wife has legal status to be in the U.S.

Today's listen

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images Honoree Rachel Accurso and Aron Accurso attend Glamour Women of the Year at The Plaza on Nov. 4, 2025, in New York City.

You'd be hard-pressed to find a young child (or parent of one) who hasn't heard of Ms. Rachel. She and her husband, Mr. Aron, started their YouTube channel, Songs for Littles, in 2019. Since then, her signature pink headband and engaging singsong voice have amassed more than 17.2 billion views, making her one of the most recognizable figures in children's entertainment. Now, she is releasing her first album. I'm So Happy is a 23-song compilation filled with original tunes and beloved nursery rhymes, reimagining their successful YouTube magic for her youngest fans. In an interview with Morning Edition's Leila Fadel, Ms. Rachel discusses her new music and why she uses her platform to advocate for children affected by war and humanitarian crises. Listen to snippets of her songs before the album's release on Sept. 25, and read more about this new era in Ms. Rachel's career.

Picture show

/ Viraj Nayar Pavadairayan, 60, a migrant laborer known as a "basket man," carries fish from boats to the auction house at Kasimedu Fishing Harbour in Chennai, India.

In the heart of Chennai, India, the Kasimedu Fishing Harbour serves as a makeshift market where residents battle the sea for survival and a wage. Basket men, carrying around 35 pounds of fish on their heads, make 40 to 50 trips to the daily auction during long shifts. They're joined by fishermen, auctioneers, fish hawkers and wholesalers, transport workers and ice suppliers. The harbor, originally built for fewer than 600 boats, now serves more than 1,000. Bhagat Singh, a researcher and social worker, says that members of the fishing community understand the risks of the business. Fishermen there earn about $200 a month if they have good catches, but one bad season could potentially plunge them into poverty. This precariousness of the career path is driving younger generations to seek more reliable employment. Check out these photos of the lives of these fisherfolk.

3 things to know before you go

Beth Novey / NPR Rose Friedman came to NPR in 2010. She was an editor for the Society & Culture desk.

Rose Friedman, an influential editor and reporter at NPR for 15 years, has died from cancer at the age of 38. She co-created the popular annual Books We Love reading guide. A judge has ordered Fox Corp. to hand over hundreds of documents that could reveal how founder Rupert Murdoch managed some of his media companies' most significant scandals over the past two decades. Florida citrus growers are planting trees with gene-editing technology to combat the deadly citrus greening disease that has devastated many of their crops.

This newsletter was edited by Suzanne Nuyen.

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