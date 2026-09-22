Trump and Xi to meet in Washington with Taiwan in focus

Chinese leader Xi Jinping is coming to Washington, D.C., this week for a meeting with President Trump.

The status of Taiwan and the competition between the U.S. and China on artificial intelligence will likely be central topics.

Here & Now’s Scott Tong speaks with Eyck Freymann, Hoover Fellow at Stanford University and author of the recent book “Defending Taiwan,” about what China wants out of this summit.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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